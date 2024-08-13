Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2431

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI.H")

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has now approved the Company's proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") and an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Alvopetro is authorized to repurchase up to 2,953,044 common shares, representing 8.1% of the common shares outstanding as of August 12, 2024 and 10% of Alvopetro's "public float", over the period commencing on August 13, 2024 and ending on the earlier of: August 12, 2025 or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Company's election. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSXV, the OTCQX and any alternate trading systems in Canada on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Company may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. A maximum of 5% of Alvopetro's common shares outstanding may be purchased on the OTCQX during the twelve-month term of the NCIB. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.  During the Company's previous normal course issuer bid, which ran from January 6, 2023 until January 5, 2024 (the "Prior NCIB"), the Company purchased 4,600 of its common shares. The weighted average price paid per common share in the Prior NCIB was C$6.76 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces July 2024 sales volumes, updated natural gas pricing under our long-term gas sales agreement, an intention to launch a share buyback program under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . We will host a live webcast to discuss Q2 2024 results on Thursday August 8, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2024 sales volumes of 1,669 boepd including natural gas sales of 9.6 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 67 bopd and oil sales of 10 bopd, based on field estimates. Our Q2 2024 sales averaged 1,629 boepd compared to 1,701 boepd in Q1 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

BRL

=

Brazilian real

m 3

=

cubic metre

m 3 /d

=

cubic metre per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected natural gas sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning expectations regarding natural gas demand, the success of future drilling, completion, and testing, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of global pandemics and other significant worldwide events, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/03/c9289.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces May 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces May 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces May 2024 sales volumes of 1,418 boepd including natural gas sales of 8.0 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 84 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Natural gas sales in May were impacted by reduced nominations from Bahiagás resulting from temporary reductions in consumer demand. This demand reduction is expected to continue throughout much of June and nominations for the month are currently set at 8.9 MMcfpd.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected natural gas sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning expectations regarding natural gas demand, the success of future drilling, completion, and testing, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of global pandemics and other significant worldwide events, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.  Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/04/c0639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1.044 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 58,028,337 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. The Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 program in its 100% owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Pumpjack with sun setting.

Saudi Aramco's Q2 Profits Dip on Lower Oil Sales and Refining Margins

Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222), the world's largest oil company, attributes a 3.4 percent decline in its second quarter net income to lower crude oil sales volumes and softer refining margins.

In a Monday (August 5) press release, Aramco reported net income of US$29.07 billion, marking a slight reduction from the previous year due to the ongoing volatility in global oil markets.

Despite this dip, the company achieved a base divided of US$20.3 billion for Q2, plus a performance-linked dividend distribution of US$10.8 billion. That puts it on track for an "industry-leading" total dividend of US$124.2 billion this year.

BPH Energy

PEP11 Update

BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture announce that today, 5 August 2024, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset) as operator for and on behalf of the joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following:

Pumpjacks extracting oil.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Tuktu Resources Rises 70 Percent on Light Oil Discovery

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 23.77 points last week to close at 555.56. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) lost 587.18 points to close at 22,227.63.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary this past Friday (August 2). It points to softening employment, with 114,000 jobs added in July, significantly lower than analysts' predictions of 175,000.

Condor Energy

Multiple Significant New Oil Leads Identified in Peruvian TEA

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its evaluation work on the oil and gas potential of its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or Block) offshore Peru.

