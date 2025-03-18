Trump’s Tariffs Signal Support for Domestic Copper Production, Prismo Metals CEO Says

Badge
“I think the more important thing is going to be a longer-term effect. This is a clear signal from the current administration that they're going to support domestic copper production, (and) that they're going to be removing unnecessary roadblocks toward development,” said Prismo Metals President Steve Robertson.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) President Steve Robertson expressed confidence that changes in tariffs and policies will provide long-term support for domestic copper production.

