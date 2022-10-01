Market NewsInvesting News

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona . The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to cannabis in Sierra Vista and build strong relationships in the community," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing high quality products and exceptional customer experiences."

Grand opening festivities on Saturday, Oct. 8 to include partner giveaways, deals, DJs, food trucks, and specials discounts. The new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One. Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from partner brands.

Trulieve entered the Arizona market in October 2021 as part of its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer. Over the course of the next year, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Lake Havasu, Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Tempe, and Tucson .

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona , please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

The Felice Agency, Phoenix , AZ
Ania Kubicki , 602-875-5664, ania@feliceagency.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-new-dispensary-in-sierra-vista-arizona-301638062.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/01/c6910.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2022

The cannabis stock market offers investors the opportunity to get exposure to a revolutionary drug sector.

Although there's been major upheaval in the world of cannabis investments, with the current landscape at times showing stories of difficulty and losses, experts remain bullish on the long-term progress of the global market.

As laws and perspectives surrounding cannabis continue to change across jurisdictions, investors interested in this fast-moving industry will want to keep an eye on the progress of the cannabis stock universe.

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy Growth Announces Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Decision supports the Company's strategic objectives including streamlining Canadian operations, achieving profitability, and advancing a premium brand-driven portfolio for consumers

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that the Company has entered into agreements to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. The announcement reinforces the Company's focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend and TRP Announce Partnership To Bring Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Into Pennsylvania Market

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with TRP - the cannabis holding and operating company with the exclusive rights to introduce the nation's most coveted Cookies products to Pennsylvania . Strains from Cookies premium genetics will be made available at TerrAscend dispensaries across the Commonwealth and Cookies stores owned and operated by TRP to open in the coming months. Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, TerrAscend will cultivate and manufacture Cookies products in the Keystone State.

In the coming weeks, TerrAscend will launch Cookies products at each of the Company's 'Apothecarium' and 'Keystone Canna Remedies' dispensary retail chains across Pennsylvania .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Florida Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated artist Wiz Khalifa to meet patients in three Trulieve dispensaries October 1

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations this Saturday, October 1 . This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa in Florida . Patients can visit any Trulieve location in Florida on October 1 for a chance to receive Khalifa Kush swag and prizes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Milton, West Virginia

Grand opening celebration event on Sept. 24

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Milton at 5 Perry Morris Square. The Milton dispensary will open its doors on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. EDT for patients, with ongoing hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×