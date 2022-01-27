Regionally renowned Mango Haze strain will be available to Trulieve patients year-round Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced a partnership with South Florida -based cannabis company, Miami Mango. The brand's popular Mango Haze will be the first strain launched exclusively to Trulieve medical patients in the South Florida market. "It's incredible to be ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX