Regionally renowned Mango Haze strain will be available to Trulieve patients year-round Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced a partnership with South Florida -based cannabis company, Miami Mango. The brand's popular Mango Haze will be the first strain launched exclusively to Trulieve medical patients in the South Florida market. "It's incredible to be ...

Regionally renowned Mango Haze strain will be available to Trulieve patients year-round

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced a partnership with South Florida -based cannabis company, Miami Mango. The brand's popular Mango Haze will be the first strain launched exclusively to Trulieve medical patients in the South Florida market.

"It's incredible to be able to offer Miami Mango in my hometown of Boynton Beach and the region through Trulieve, the market leader in Florida ," said Alex Villegas aka Miami Mango, CEO of Miami Mango. "I know that our shared commitment to quality cannabis products and patient care will benefit both long-time fans and those new to the Miami Mango family."

Beginning in late February, Trulieve will offer Miami Mango's Mango Haze in a flight to include flower, pre-rolls, oils, and concentrates.

"Trulieve is excited to partner with Miami Mango, which has been sought out in South Florida and beyond for decades," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "As Florida's market leader, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing the highest quality and broadest selection of products to Florida's medical cannabis community."

As Florida's first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve offers Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers , Bhang, Binske, Blue River , Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida . Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information, to find a location, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

