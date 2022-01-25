Market News Investing News
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29 . Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29 . Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the celebration at each of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

While all locations will be a part of the celebration, the Company will host its marquee event and ribbon cutting at Chamounix Ventures, LLC d/b/a Trulieve (300 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA ). There will be two additional ribbon cuttings with similar re-branding event activations at SMPB Retail, LLC d/b/a Trulieve  (3225 N 5th Street, Reading, PA ) and Keystone Relief Centers d/b/a Trulieve (200 Adios Dr. Suite 20, Washington, PA ).

"As a cornerstone market for Trulieve, we are proud to serve Pennsylvania's patient population with an unrivaled selection of the highest-quality medical marijuana products at all of our affiliated dispensaries across the state," said Kim Rivers , Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "Over the last year, our retail team's unwavering commitment to patients has created a growing community of "Trulievers" in Pennsylvania , where we've rebranded each of our affiliated dispensaries under the Trulieve banner. We look forward to celebrating with our extended Trulieve community and welcoming patients in our affiliated dispensaries for years to come."

Trulieve's statewide celebration commemorates the rebranding of its affiliated retail dispensaries, located in Camp Hill , Cranberry Township , Devon , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Pittsburgh , Philadelphia , Reading , Scranton , Washington , Whitehall , York and Zelienople .

To find a location or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com , follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

