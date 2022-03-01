Trulieve Cannabis Corp. , a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in March. 34 th Annual Roth Conference, March 14, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings. 2022 SXSW Conference, March 15, 2022 : Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat will participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX