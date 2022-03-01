Market News Investing News
Trulieve Cannabis Corp.  , a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in March. 34 th Annual Roth Conference, March 14, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings. 2022 SXSW Conference, March 15, 2022 : Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat will participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in March.

  • 34 th Annual Roth Conference, March 14, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings.
  • 2022 SXSW Conference, March 15, 2022 : Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat will participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". More information about the session can be found here .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

