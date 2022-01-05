Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced upcoming participation in various investor conferences in January. ICR Conference, January 10, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings. ATB Capital Markets 10 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 13, 2022 : President Steve White will ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX