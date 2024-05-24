Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Filing of Amended Offering Document

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

International Lithium

ILC:CA

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Filing of Amended Offering Document

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended offering document dated May 24, 2024 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") which was previously announced on May 17, 2024. The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$900,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FTWarrant"). Each FT Warrant will the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing.

The Unit Warrants and FT Warrants are subject to acceleration of the 24 month expiry date in the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange of $0.20 or greater for a period of five consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering and upon the Company giving 30 days' notice of acceleration.

The Units and FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://trojangold.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before subscribing for any securities issued in connection with the Offering.

The proceeds from the FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company to fulfill the cost requirements relating to the proposed exploration program of the Helmo South Property, as well as to conduct exploration at the Paulpic/Adair-Wascanna Properties and the Watershed Property. The proceeds from the Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used for general working capital and may also be used to fund further exploration.

About Trojan Gold Inc.

Trojan is an active Ontario-based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt which in management's view represent mineral exploration potential. For further information on the Company, please visit https://trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII), on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol TRJGF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol KC1.

For further information, please contact:
Charles J. Elbourne, President & CEO
Trojan Gold Inc.
82 Richmond St. East, Suite 401
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Telephone: 416-315-6490
Email: elbourne007@gmail.com
Website: https://trojangold.com

Further Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the terms and timing of the private placement described in this press release and the anticipated uses of the proceeds raised from such private placement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will receive all necessary approvals required in order to complete the issuance of the securities pursuant to the private placement described in in this press release; that there will be sufficient interest from potential investors in order to complete the private placement on the terms as described herein or at all; and that the Company will have the necessary resources to be able to use the funds raised in the private placement for exploration expenses as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the potential that the Company will not be able to proceed with the issuance of securities on the terms described in this press release or at all; the risk that the Company will not have the ability to conduct exploration activities on its current mineral properties as anticipated; and other risks (including but not limited to risks faced by issuers in the mining industry generally) as described in the Company's public disclosure record at www.sedarplus.ca.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210478

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trojan Gold Inc.TGII:CNXCNSX:TGIIGold Investing
TGII:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce a private placement financing consisting of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII)  (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of the Company dated April 25, 2024, it has issued 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to arms-length third parties, at a price of $0.05 per Share, as consideration for the assignment to Trojan of the option agreement disclosed in the press release noted above.

The Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Assignment of Option Agreement

Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (OTC Pink: TRJGF) (FSE: KC1) ("Trojan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become party to an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 (the "Option Agreement") with arms-length third parties ("Optionors") pursuant to which Trojan has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Paulpic-Wascanna gold property. The property lies within the Beardmore-Geraldton-Tashota greenstone belt, approximately 80 km northwest of the town of Geraldton and 240 km northeast of the City of Thunder Bay in Northwestern Ontario. The property, which comprises four mining leases and twenty-five mining claims, covers two significant gold deposits as well as several under-explored gold occurrences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production


Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 74m @ 1.0 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 2

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report further shallow, wide gold intercepts from diamond holes at BD Target 2 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Lynette Zang, gold bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Lynette Zang, founder and CEO Zang Enterprises, shared her thoughts on gold and silver prices in 2024, explaining how more and more people globally are turning to precious metals to safeguard their wealth.

"That gives me tremendous hope, because that's who we need to wake up to what's happening. They're starting to buy gold, and that thrills me," she told the Investing News Network during an interview.

"If we can get even 3 percent of the public to have a quiet revolution and convert their fiat money into sound money — physical gold and physical silver — it's all you have to do for a quiet revolution (and) to have a seat at the table."

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report").

"Our 2023 Sustainability Report outlines Wheaton's commitment to embed ESG considerations in our decision-making processes and business operations, by upholding industry-leading best practices and focusing on investing in communities to drive positive outcomes," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The mining industry is critical to a low-carbon future and socio-economic development, and our precious metals streaming business model plays an integral role by providing capital to companies who demonstrate responsible mining practices. At Wheaton, we remain committed to enhancing the sustainability of our industry with a focus on creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson.

Piche Resources Poised to Supply North American, Western European Utilities, Exec Says

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson stressed the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions to ensure security. Citing the company’s promising assets in Australia and Argentina, he said Piche will play an important role in the critical metals supply chain.

“We saw both China and Russia politicise or militarise their commodities … I think that's created an enormous awareness (for) the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions (and) ensuring security (of supply),” he said.

“Being a company that has critical metals and energy in locations like Australia and Argentina, if we can supply the quantities, the volume within the first quartile of costs, we will be a very attractive supplier to North American and Western European utilities.”

Keep reading...Show less
Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

Sailfish Reports Q1 2024 Results

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2024 Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Amazon Opens New Robotics Fulfilment Centre in Calgary, Alberta

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Silver Investing

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Copper Investing

Replacement Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Resource Investing

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

×