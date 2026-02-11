Troilus Strengthens Financial Leadership as Project Advances Towards Construction

Troilus Mining Corp. (formerly Troilus Gold Corp.) ("Troilus" or the "Company"; TSX: TLG,OTC:CHXMF, OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marty Rendall as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 1, 2026. The appointment further strengthens the Company's financial leadership as Troilus advances toward construction readiness.

As part of this transition, Susanna Milne will assume the role of Vice President, Finance, continuing to oversee the Company's financial reporting, accounting, budgeting, and internal control functions. Ms. Milne remains a key member of Troilus' leadership team and will work closely with Mr. Rendall as the finance organization continues to scale.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Marty as Chief Financial Officer at a pivotal stage in Troilus' development. He brings deep experience in leading mining companies through complex financing, construction and operations - capabilities that align directly with where we are today. At the same time, Susanna has been instrumental in building Troilus' financial foundation since inception, and her continued leadership as Vice President, Finance ensures continuity, strength, and depth across the finance function. Together, Marty and Susanna provide a highly complementary leadership team as we prepare for the next phase of growth."

Mr. Rendall is a senior finance executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the mining industry, having supported companies through exploration, development, construction, and production across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Electra Battery Materials Corporation, where he supported financing and the start of construction of its Ontario-based cobalt refinery.

Prior to Electra, Mr. Rendall spent 17 years as Chief Financial Officer of Victoria Gold Corp., where he played a central role advancing the Eagle Gold Mine in Yukon from early-stage exploration through construction and into operation. During his tenure, Victoria completed more than C$1 billion in total financings, including large-scale construction financing, and executed multiple corporate transactions. Mr. Rendall also served as Corporate Secretary and supported Board and Governance Committee. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles with De Beers Canada and Breakwater Resources Ltd. and acted as a director of Takara Resources.

Mr. Rendall holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Brock University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Ms. Milne is a Chartered Professional Accountant with nearly two decades of experience in the mining sector. Since joining Troilus at its inception in 2017, she has played a key role in establishing the Company's financial systems, governance, and reporting framework, and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2024. In her new role, Ms. Milne will continue to lead financial reporting and the accounting team while supporting broader financial planning and strategy.

About Troilus Mining Corp.

Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the responsible advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards near-term production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

For more information:

Caroline Arsenault
VP Corporate Communications
+1 (647) 276-0050
info@troilusmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the appointment on the Company. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the name change, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the Company's inability to (i) obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, (ii) to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, (iii) to continue its projected growth, and (iv) to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.


