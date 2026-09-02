TriStar Gold Announces Exercise of Warrants

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG,OTC:TSGZF) (OTCQB: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a total of 7,153,884 warrants were exercised and an equal number of common shares were issued in August 2026, realizing proceeds of C$1.431 million. The warrants were exercised at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share.
Two insiders of the Company exercised warrants, including Mr. Nicholas Appleyard, President and CEO (384,615 common shares) and Ms. Jessica Van Den Akker, a director (38,500 common shares).
These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which closed in August 2023.
About TriStar
TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.
On behalf of the board of directors of the company:
Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
TriStar Gold Inc.
Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
480-794-1244
info@tristargold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312568