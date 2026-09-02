TriStar Gold Announces Exercise of Warrants

TriStar Gold Announces Exercise of Warrants

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG,OTC:TSGZF) (OTCQB: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a total of 7,153,884 warrants were exercised and an equal number of common shares were issued in August 2026, realizing proceeds of C$1.431 million. The warrants were exercised at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share.

Two insiders of the Company exercised warrants, including Mr. Nicholas Appleyard, President and CEO (384,615 common shares) and Ms. Jessica Van Den Akker, a director (38,500 common shares).

These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which closed in August 2023.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of the company:

Nick Appleyard
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

TriStar Gold Inc.
Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
480-794-1244
info@tristargold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312568

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TriStar Goldtsxv:tsggold investing
TSG:CC
The Conversation (0)
TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold

2 Million ounces, growing and advancing

2 Million ounces, growing and advancing Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Appoints Mining Executive Michel Dufresne to Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Appoints Mining Executive Michel Dufresne to Board of Directors

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran mining executive Michel Dufresne to its board of directors."Michel's appointment is a meaningful step forward for iMetal," said Saf Dhillon,... Keep Reading...
Mayfair Gold (TSXV:MFG)

Mayfair Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
EraNova Metals (TSXV:NOVA)

EraNova Metals

Keep Reading...
Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold

Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold

Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the final assay results (Batch 4) from its 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill Copper Gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Mongolia, comprising drillholes MU2609, MU2610, MU2610A,... Keep Reading...
Triple One Metals (CSE:TONE)

Triple One Metals

Keep Reading...
Goldera Exploration

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

Goldera Exploration Ltd. (“Goldera” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) is pleased to report on the initiation of its exploration programs at the high-grade Egan Gold Project in the Timmins gold camp, and at the Acadian Gold Joint Venture (‘Acadian Gold’) in a newly emerging precious... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

Related News

base metals investing

Getty Drills 68.5m of 0.81% Cu from 39.5m and 184m of 0.37% Cu in First Holes at Getty South

base metals investing

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Commences Diamond Drilling at the Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador - First Two Diamond Drill Holes Intersected Prospective REE-Bearing Volcanic Unit

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Announces Completion of Field Program at Millar Property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

base metals investing

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice