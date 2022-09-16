Base MetalsInvesting News

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court"), on application of the Company as well as its wholly owned subsidiary Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. ("Trevali NB" and, together with Trevali Corp., "Trevali"), has granted a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process Order (the "SISP Order").

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation) (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

The SISP Order, among other things: (i) approves a sales and investment solicitation process for Trevali's 90%-interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine and 100%-interest in the Caribou Mine (the "SISP"); and (ii) approves an engagement letter between Trevali and National Bank Financial Inc. ("NBF") appointing NBF as Trevali's Sales Agent for the purposes of the SISP.

In order to participate in the SISP and obtain access to a virtual data room, all interested parties must comply with the terms and conditions set forth in the SISP Order and other related documents, which are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ . Parties interested in participating in the SISP should contact Morten Eisenhardt and Andrew Armstrong at NBF at the following email addresses: morten.eisenhardt@nbc.ca and andrew.armstrong@nbc.ca .

Organizational Departures

Trevali also announced that Ricus Grimbeek has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Grimbeek joined Trevali as President and CEO in April 2019 and was appointed to the Board of Directors in March 2020 . With the SISP Order obtained and the sales process underway for the Company's interests in the Rosh Pinah and Caribou mines, the Board and Mr. Grimbeek determined that it was the appropriate time for him to step away from Trevali.

In addition, Derek du Preez has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective October 14, 2022 . Mr. du Preez joined Trevali in July 2019 and held a number of roles since that time. Mr. du Preez will remain with the Company until October 14, 2022 to support a transition of operational, technical, and other aspects of the business, as well as the initial phase of the SISP.

Dan Isserow has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Isserow was first appointed to the Board of Directors in October 2017 following the acquisition by the Company of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah mines.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production. The Company has three primary assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia . Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: the SISP and the outcome thereof; and with respect to the changes to senior management of the Company, including plans for transition. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the outcome of the SISP, and the continued involvement of Derek du Preez in the transition of operational, technical and other aspects of the business and the initial phase of the SISP. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

Trevali Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Trevali announces Annual General Meeting results

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

Understanding the Zinc Spot Price and Zinc Futures (Updated 2022)

Understanding the Zinc Spot Price and Zinc Futures (Updated 2022)

The zinc market may have had a few rough patches in recent years, but supply disruptions and economic recovery promise to spur a revival for the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

The underdog of the base metals family is appealing in large part because its fundamentals remain strong, with many analysts optimistic about the long-term outlook for zinc.

With that in mind, it's worthwhile for investors interested in zinc to understand how zinc pricing works. Here's a brief overview of what market participants need to know about the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

Trevali Announces Delisting of Common Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that following a delisting review by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), the Company's common shares will be delisted effective close of market on October 3, 2022 .

Trevali Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Trading of the Company's shares has been suspended since August 22, 2022 as a result of the Company filing for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") and this suspension will continue until the delisting takes effect. In addition to the TSX delisting, the Company expects its common shares will also be delisted in due course from the other exchanges on which the common shares currently trade.

Shareholders retain their legal rights and equity interest and are advised to contact their brokerage where shares are held regarding retention policies for unlisted shareholdings and potential for shares to trade in over-the-counter markets.

Additional Information

A copy of the Initial Order and all materials related thereto, as well as any other information regarding the CCAA proceedings, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ . For additional information, contact the Monitor via email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Trevali Announces Extension of CCAA Stay Period

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that following the granting of the initial order (the "Initial Order") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") on August 19, 2022 a comeback hearing in respect of the relief granted pursuant to the Initial Order was held today.

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Pursuant to the Initial Order, the Company obtained protection from its creditors for an initial period of ten (10) days (the "Stay Period") and FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as monitor of the Company (in such capacity, the "Monitor"). The Court has today issued an order extending the Stay Period until October 6, 2022 .

Trading Halt and Delisting Review for Common Shares of Trevali Mining Corporation

On August 22, 2022 , as a result of the Company filing for protection under the CCAA, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") suspended trading of Trevali's common shares and advised the Company that a delisting review would be required by the TSX. The TSX is reviewing the eligibility for continued listing on the TSX of the common shares of the Company pursuant to an expedited review process. The delisting review is expected to take place on September 1, 2022 , and the Company expects that the common shares will be delisted following such review.

Additional Information

Further updates will be provided as appropriate. A copy of the Initial Order and all materials related thereto, as well as any other information regarding the CCAA proceedings, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

Trevali Receives Initial Order for CCAA Protection and Provides Operations Update

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali Corp." or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces today that the Company as well as its wholly-owned subsidiary Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. ("Trevali NB" and, together with Trevali Corp., "Trevali") have received an Initial Order for creditor protection (the "Initial Order") from the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA"). Trevali made its application to Court for the Initial Order on August 19, 2022.

Trevali Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

After careful consideration of Trevali's cash position, scheduled debt payments, forecast revenue and expenses, all available alternatives to an application for creditor protection, and following thorough consultation with legal and financial advisors, the board of directors of the Company determined that it is in the best interests of Trevali and all of its stakeholders to file an application for creditor protection under the CCAA.

The Initial Order being sought includes, among other things: (i) a stay of creditor claims and proceedings in favour of Trevali Corp. and Trevali NB; and (ii) the appointment of FTI Consulting Canada Inc. as court-appointed monitor of Trevali (in such capacity, the "Monitor"). While under creditor protection, Trevali will consider all available transactional and restructuring options with a goal of maximizing value for the Company and its stakeholders.

Following receipt of the Initial Order, Trevali intends to continue to operate throughout the CCAA proceedings. Management of Trevali is expected to remain responsible for the day-to-day operations, under the general oversight of the Monitor.

Trevali will continue to fund itself during the CCAA proceedings through cash on hand and cash flow generated at the Rosh Pinah Mine.

Information about the marketing process and other materials filed in connection with the CCAA can be found on the Monitor's website at: http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

Caribou Mine to be placed on care and maintenance

Following review of its operations at the Caribou Mine ("Caribou") in New Brunswick , the Company has suspended operations due to operational and financial challenges.

"The decision to suspend operations is a difficult but necessary step to address challenges at the Caribou Mine," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "This was not an action taken lightly and we are aware of the uncertainty created and impacts this decision has on the community and on our team. The Trevali team have worked hard to improve the mine's position and Trevali appreciates their dedication."

The mine will be put on a care and maintenance program immediately to preserve the value of the mineral resource and mine assets and protect the environment in the mine's vicinity. While mining and milling activities have been wound down, those employees dedicated to environmental compliance and general maintenance activities at the mine site will continue. No timeline for a potential restart of operations has been defined.

Senior Credit Facility Update

As previously indicated on August 15, 2022 in its second quarter results filing, the Company did not make a mandatory prepayment of approximately $7.5 million on its senior secured revolving credit facility when payment came due on August 17, 2022 .

The Company remains in discussions with its senior lenders regarding this event of default under the credit facility.

State of other mining operations

In addition to the update provided above on Caribou and financing, the Company provides a status update on its two other primary assets:

Rosh Pinah – On August 15 , the Company revised full-year production and cost guidance for the Rosh Pinah Mine for 2022 with production guidance of 62 – 66 million pounds of payable zinc, a C1 Cash Cost 1 of $0.84 – 0.90/lb and AISC 1 of $1.22 – 1.28/ lb. The Early Works program at Rosh Pinah is under review and the expansion project has been suspended while the Company pursues a financing initiative.

Perkoa – Perkoa mining and milling operations remain suspended following the April 16th flooding event. Operating cost and production guidance at the Perkoa Mine remain suspended.

