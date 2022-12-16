Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Trevali Declares Winning Bid and Transaction for 90% Interest in Rosh Pinah Mine

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, further to the September 16, 2022 press release of the Company announcing the order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") approving a sales and investment solicitation process for Trevali's 90%-interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine, Trevali has entered into a share and asset purchase agreement with Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP and Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund III LP (collectively, the "Purchasers") dated December 15, 2022 (the "Agreement"). Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, which conditions include Court approval, the Company agreed to, among other matters:

Trevali Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

(i)

sell to the Purchasers its 90%-interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine by way of a sale of the shares (the "GLCR Shares") held by Trevali in GLCR Ltd. ("GLCR"), a wholly owned UK subsidiary of Trevali; and



(ii)

assign to the Purchasers debt owing from certain of its subsidiaries pursuant applicable loan agreements (collectively, the "Transaction").

Trevali will seek Court approval of the Transaction at an upcoming hearing before the Court in the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings (the "CCAA Proceedings") of Trevali and Trevali Mining ( New Brunswick ) Ltd. (the "Trevali Group"). At that time, further details of the Transaction will be made public.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent, including: (i) receipt of an order approving the Agreement and Transaction from the Court; (ii) the approval of the Namibia Competition Commission under the Competition Act (2003) of Namibia ; (iii) approval of the Ministry of Land Reform; (iv) exchange control approval from the Bank of Namibia ; and (v) other customary closing conditions. The Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.

National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor to the Company in respect of the Transaction.

All inquiries regarding the Transaction or the Agreement should be directed to the Monitor (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Appian Natural Resources Funds

Appian Natural Resources Funds are long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"). Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America , North America , Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees. Appian has a global team of 58 experienced professionals with presence in London , Toronto , Vancouver , Lima , Belo Horizonte , Montreal and Perth .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: the Agreement, the SISP and the outcomes thereof. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the outcome of the Agreement, the SISP, and the continued involvement of management in the transition of operational, technical and other aspects of the business and Phase II of the SISP.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, in each case filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

Trevali Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Trevali announces Annual General Meeting results

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Zinc Investing

Trevali to Release Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Zinc Investing

Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

mountain in the northwest territories, canada

Beyond Diamonds: Mining in the Northwest Territories

Bordering the Arctic, the Northwest Territories is the third largest Canadian territory yet it is also one of the most sparsely-populated. With vast stretches of undeveloped wilderness and a bone-chillingly cold climate, it's one of the least hospitable regions in the country for human habitation. At the same time, it's home to some of Canada's most beautiful and unique sights, from the stunning Northern Lights to the smoldering hills of Franklin Bay.

Beyond these characteristics, the Northwest Territories is best known for its diamond mines, and since the beginning of production in the late 90s, it has established Canada as the third-largest global producer of the luxury gem.

The mineral wealth of the Northwest Territories goes beyond diamonds.

Tinka Announces Resignation of VP Exploration

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK)(OTCQB: TKRFF) announces the resignation of Mr. Alvaro Fernandez-Baca as VP of Exploration, effective November 30, 2022

Dr. Graham Carman, CEO, stated: "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Alvaro for his many contributions and his leadership role as VP of Exploration since 2015. Among his achievements for Tinka, Alvaro played a major role in the discovery of the South Ayawilca Zinc Zone. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake Zinc CEO Ritch Wigham

Zinc as Critical Metal Spurs Development Potential, Slave Lake Zinc CEO Says

Zinc as critical metal spurs development potential, Slave Lake Zinc CEO saysyoutu.be

Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ)

Slave Lake Zinc: Prolific, Underexplored, District-scale Asset with First Nations Partnership


Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc is a Sudbury-focused base metal exploration and development company. It is a prospective for nickel, copper, and PGM discoveries. Its projects include the Shakespeare Project, the Shining Tree project.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and systems. The company provides technical & manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, and turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. Its Product categories include Aluminum & Zinc Dross Recovery, Plasma Atomized Metal Powders, Waste Management, Innovation / Custom Process Development, and Plasma Torches. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, Europe, Mexico, Asia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, South America, and Africa.

