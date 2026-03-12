Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares      

12 March 2026

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 12 March 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of Purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

 		 Lowest price paid

 		 Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
12/03/2026 110,147 32.8000 32.3650 32.5758 LSE GBP
12/03/2026 36,182 32.7550 32.3750 32.5821 Chi-X (CXE)

 GBP
12/03/2026 20,578 32.8000 32.4250 32.5709 BATS (BXE)

 GBP
12/03/2026 98,085 37.9750 37.5600 37.7278 XAMS EUR
12/03/2026 56,361 37.9800 37.5900 37.7348 CBOE DXE EUR
12/03/2026 14,983 37.9300 37.5500 37.6695 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 05 February 2026.

In respect of this programme, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 05 February 2026 up to and including 01 May 2026.  

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.  

Enquiries

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.Shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

Attachment


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

shell shel nyse:shel oil and gas investing
SHEL
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2025 SAY exploration program successfully identified new, large-scale targets with continued high-grade copper and silver signatures. Highlights from the 2025 Exploration Program... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia . These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder,... Keep Reading...
Cargo ship at sea with digital security locks overlay.

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

The war raging in the Middle East is sending shock waves across global commodity markets, disrupting far more than just oil and gas.As the conflict enters its second week, the near shutdown of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is beginning to affect a wide range of materials essential to... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his outlook for oil prices and stocks as the Iran war continues. "The key thing is how long does it last and what is the reason that they want the war," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Oil barrel with rising graph arrow, indicating increased prices or growth.

IEA Considers Record Oil Reserve Release Following Hormuz Disruptions

Global energy officials are weighing the largest coordinated release of emergency oil reserves ever proposed as supply disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict continue to disrupt global markets, according to an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal.Officials familiar with... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 11, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports results from diamond drill hole AB25-009 completed at the Thmei North copper target on the Andong Bor mineral exploration license in Cambodia. The... Keep Reading...
QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today announced the completion of Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 to a depth of 711 metres at its West-Advocate hydrogen project in Nova Scotia. Drilling intersected a persistent hydrogen-bearing system... Keep Reading...
Stacked oil barrels with red upward arrow graph against a corrugated background.

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

Global oil and gas prices rallied sharply over the weekend as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled energy markets and triggered fears of a major supply disruption. Benchmark crude prices surged to their highest levels in years, with traders pricing in the possibility of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Visible Gold Intersected at Roy, Sunbeam

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-01 of 3.83% CuEq Over 22.65 Meters (39.52 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 0.99% Cu, 2.25% Pb, 1.61% Zn) and 4.33% CuEq Over 17.65 Meters (42.5 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au, 1.2% Cu, 2.62% Pb, 2.05% Zn) Including 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag Over 13.00 Meters

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NINE

Related News

gold investing

Visible Gold Intersected at Roy, Sunbeam

silver investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-01 of 3.83% CuEq Over 22.65 Meters (39.52 g/t Ag, 0.96 g/t Au, 0.99% Cu, 2.25% Pb, 1.61% Zn) and 4.33% CuEq Over 17.65 Meters (42.5 g/t Ag, 1.01 g/t Au, 1.2% Cu, 2.62% Pb, 2.05% Zn) Including 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag Over 13.00 Meters

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

copper investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NINE

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-01 of 3.83% CuEq Over 22.65 Meters and 4.33% CuEq Over 17.65 Meters Including 1.21 g/t Au and 50.33 g/t Ag Over 13.00 Meters

precious metals investing

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project