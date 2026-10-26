Trailbreaker Resources Completes Phase One Drill Program At The Coho Property, Provides Atsutla Project Update

(TheNewswire)
October 26, 2026 TheNewswire - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase One diamond drill program at the Coho Property in central British Columbia (BC), as well as to provide a corporate update on other 2026 exploration activities and timing of pending assay results.
The completed diamond drill program at the Coho Property consisted of seven holes totalling 2,667.00 metres (see Table 1 for collar information, Figure 1 for a location map). The drilling tested an area of 1,000 x 800 metres and a vertical extent of 474 metres.
The 8,000-ha Coho Property is a copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry target located 90 km north of the Town of Fort St. James, BC, and 30 km west of the Mt. Milligan Cu-Au porphyry deposit. The property is road accessible, with a large network of Forest Service Roads and logging roads located within the claims.
Trailbreaker also completed an induced polarization (IP) survey at the Coho Zone, concurrent with the drill program. The survey consisted of four east-west lines totalling fourteen line-kilometres. Three lines spaced 200 metres apart were completed 200 metres to the north of the historic (2023) IP survey. One line was completed within the widely spaced (400 m) historic IP survey to confirm historic results. Trailbreaker was able to utilize preliminary results of this survey to target a chargeability anomaly and interpreted structure with one of the 2026 drill holes (CH-26-07).
Message from the President
"We are very pleased to have completed the Phase One drill program at Coho and look forward to receiving the assay results. With assay results expected soon from diamond drilling of our Highlands gold and Swan copper-molybdenum porphyry targets, both within the Atsutla Project in northwestern BC, Trailbreaker is well positioned to provide a steady flow of news through the remainder of 2026 and early 2027."
– Daithi Mac Gearailt
Table 1: Drill collar details for the 2026 program
|
Hole
|
Showing/ Target
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth (m)
|
CH-26-01
|
Coho Main
|
402801
|
6121069
|
1106
|
90
|
-60
|
492.00
|
CH-26-02
|
Coho Main
|
402797
|
6121069
|
1106
|
270
|
-70
|
504.00
|
CH-26-03
|
Chinook
|
403346
|
6120884
|
1108
|
85
|
-50
|
273.00
|
CH-26-04
|
Chinook
|
403339
|
6120884
|
1108
|
265
|
-50
|
309.00
|
CH-26-05
|
King
|
403274
|
6121144
|
1156
|
90
|
-50
|
315.00
|
CH-26-06
|
Chinook
|
403368
|
6120929
|
1123
|
175
|
-50
|
327.00
|
CH-26-07
|
Coho North
|
403407
|
6121617
|
1121
|
85
|
-50
|
447.00
Figure 1: 2026 drill plan map at the Coho Property.
The diamond drill program was focused on the Coho Zone, a Cu-Au porphyry target with recently completed property-wide geochemical and geophysical surveys. The zone hosts recently identified coincident IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies, associated with high-grade gold and copper values from surface rock grab samples. While there has been limited historical drilling within the claim block, the actual Coho Zone had never been drilled prior to Trailbreaker's 2026 program.
Within the Coho Zone, multiple features were targeted:
-
Holes CH-26-01 (Figure 2) and CH-26-02 targeted a sizable (400m x 800m) IP coincident chargeability and resistivity high feature.
-
Hole CH-26-03 targeted a shallow IP chargeability high feature, as well as the Chinook showing which includes historic channel samples grading 0.08 g/t Au and 0.29% Cu over 11.4 m, and 0.13 g/t Au and 0.49% Cu over 2.0 m. CH-26-04 was also drilled at the Chinook showing, targeting an interpreted SE-trending structure as well as a historic channel sampling interval of 0.64 g/t Au and 0.36% Cu over 3.0 m. Hole CH-26-06, drilled at right angles to holes CH-26-03 and CH-26-04, targeted an east-west fault.
-
Hole CH-26-05 was drilled in the King showing area. This hole targeted a shallow chargeability high, as well as a historic channel sample of 0.68 g/t Au and 2.83% Cu over 1.0 m.
-
Hole CH-26-07 was drilled 500 metres to the north of CH-26-05, based on preliminary results of the 2026 IP survey. It targeted a deep chargeability high and an ESE-trending structure.
A total of 1,415 drill core samples (including standard reference material and blank samples placed at regular intervals) were submitted to Bureau Veritas' lab in Vancouver, BC. Assay results will be released following compilation and data verification. Results are expected in late 2026 or early 2027.
Figure 2: Diamond drill set up at the Coho Property
Coho Property – Masu Zone surface exploration
In June, 2026, Trailbreaker conducted a surface exploration program at the Masu Zone, located along the western boundary of the Coho Property. This program targeted the potential eastward extension of the "A Zone" identified by Pacific Empire Minerals (‘PEMC') on its adjoining Trident Property, from which positive results were released in January 2026.
The Trident Property is contiguous with the Coho Property's western border. Drilling at the Trident Property's ‘A Zone' returned results including 240.0 m of 0.64% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au, and 2.8 g/t silver (Ag). The Masu Zone is located 3.3 km east of the A Zone*. Results from Trailbreaker's program are currently being compiled.
For more information about the Coho Property see our presentation (link to presentation)
Atsutla Gold Project Update
In early August, 2026, Trailbreaker completed a six hole, 1,684-metre drill program at its Atsutla Gold Project in northwestern BC (see August 10, 2026 news release, Table 2 for collar details). The program targeted two zones spaced 26 km apart: the Highlands Zone, a high-grade, vein-hosted gold target (Figure 3); and the Swan Zone, a Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry target (Figure 4).
-
Assays from the program remain pending. When the entire sample set has been assayed, the company will compile and release the results.
-
Upon completion of the drill program, Trailbreaker contracted Eagle Mapping to perform an airborne property-wide LiDAR ("Light Detection and Ranging") survey. LiDAR surveys can aid in mapping resistant (or recessive) lithologies, as well as locate veins, faults, geological contacts, and dikes. The company is awaiting the completed survey data.
-
Trailbreaker Resources has also contracted Aurora Geosciences Ltd. to complete an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). This report will replace a previous NI-43-101 report filed on the property in December, 2022.
Table 2: Drill collar details for the 2026 program
|
Zone
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Depth (m)
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-01
|
345694
|
6580273
|
1803
|
150
|
-45
|
145.30
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-02
|
345310
|
6580229
|
1763
|
240
|
-45
|
151.55
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-03
|
345313
|
6580229
|
1763
|
150
|
-75
|
426.50
|
Highlands
|
ATS-26-04
|
345310
|
6580231
|
1763
|
305
|
-45
|
160.05
|
Swan
|
ATS-26-05
|
370338
|
6573799
|
1757
|
300
|
-55
|
391.35
|
Swan
|
ATS-26-06
|
369371
|
6574191
|
1344
|
120
|
-75
|
409.65
Figure 3: 2026 drill plan map at the Highlands Zone, Atsutla Gold Project.
Figure 4: 2026 drill plan map at the Swan Zone, Atsutla Gold Project.
About Trailbreaker Resources
Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Daithi Mac Gearailt
President and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
Other
For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at , use the ‘Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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