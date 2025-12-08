The Conversation (0)
December 08, 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt
16 April
Jindalee Lithium
Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
03 December
McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, or the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) is pleased to report significant progress on two fronts: the successful completion of the 2025 drilling program at the McDermitt Lithium Project and continued advancement of plans to list McDermitt on a US national exchange. 2025 drilling program highly successful with excellent sample recovery achievedSamples have... Keep Reading...
27 November
Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million
Further to its announcement on 20 October 20251, Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) (Company) is pleased to advise the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP closed for applications on 20 November 2025, and the Company has today completed the allocation and issuance of shares and options under the SPP, raising total proceeds of $1.5 million. The SPP, which targeted to... Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November
Repurchase of Convertible Securities
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
