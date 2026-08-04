Traction Uranium Reports Multiple Radiometric Anomalies from Airborne Survey at the Aurora Uranium Project

Traction Uranium Reports Multiple Radiometric Anomalies from Airborne Survey at the Aurora Uranium Project

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to report results of the property-wide high-resolution airborne radiometric and magnetic survey at the Aurora Uranium Project ("Aurora" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region. The survey identified multiple radiometric anomalies interpreted as potentially related to uranium-bearing sources, including several positioned adjacent to or down-ice of prospective basement features previously identified by Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa"), the underlying owner and operator of Aurora.

The survey was completed by Calgary-based Special Projects Inc. ("SPI") under Cosa's direction and was fully funded by Traction. Traction holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in Aurora from Cosa, subject to satisfying certain earn-in requirements (please see the Company's news release dated February 11, 2026).

Flown at 50-metre line spacing, the survey produced high-resolution radiometric and magnetic datasets across the Project. Several identified radiometric anomalies are adjacent to or down-ice of prospective basement features previously identified by Cosa. The new magnetic data support a higher-resolution interpretation of basement geology. When integrated with the VTEM and airborne gravity-gradient surveys completed by Cosa in 2024, the current survey has identified or upgraded several areas for follow-up. Figure 2 presents the radiometric anomalies in three priority categories together with historical drill holes, conductive electromagnetic responses, an electromagnetic conductor, interpreted magnetic lineaments, gravity-low zones and the A1, A2 and A3 target areas. Ground truthing of selected radiometric anomalies is planned to validate the airborne survey results and assist with target prioritization.

"These results move Aurora from survey acquisition into target refinement," said Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction. "We can now assess the radiometric anomalies against the geophysical features previously defined across the Project. Our immediate focus is to validate the priority anomalies and complete the integrated interpretation needed to refine targets for a follow-up drill program."

Location of the Aurora Project.

Figure 1. Location of the Aurora Project.

Aurora target areas and radiometric anomalies.

Figure 2. Aurora target areas and radiometric anomalies.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan
CEO and Director
(604) 425-2271
info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company's near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7949e42-6d48-4655-90fe-a0558a2ee248

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d044dabd-5ef3-4140-9078-9b0c3eb4cd00


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