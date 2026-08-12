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August 12, 2026
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap
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30 April
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Quarterly Activities Report
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 July
Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation
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19 May
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Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 May
Reinstatement to Quotation
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16h
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
18h
Red Metal Leases its Irene and Margarita Copper-Gold Concessions to Local Artisanal Miner
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Chilean subsidiary, Minera Polymet SpA ("Polymet"), has entered into a renewable five-year lease agreement with Construcción Minería y Servicios... Keep Reading...
11 August
Getty Drills 194m of 0.62% Copper from 27m at Getty North
Highlights: Resource confirmation drilling demonstrates strong near-surface grade profile Expansion drilling extends mineralization at Getty North by 60 metres to over 230 metres beyond historical holes on 3 cross sections Assay results remain pending for 3 holes at Getty North and 13 holes at... Keep Reading...
11 August
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces $20m Private Placement Of Unsecured Convertible Debentures
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $20M through a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible... Keep Reading...
10 August
Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold ShootDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 August
Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project
Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") announces an initial, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Mangueiros Main, its flagship sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals ("PGM") asset in Bahia State, Brazil. The initial MRE defines 313 million tonnes... Keep Reading...
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