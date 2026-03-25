Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary February Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary February Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today provided its February 2026 portfolio update and Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As of February 28, 2026, the Company reported an estimated NAV of $30.0 million, or approximately $0.78 per share, compared with $32.9 million (or $0.86 per share) at January 31, 2026.

February Portfolio Performance Highlights

Net Asset Value: $30.0 million (or $0.78 per share) as of February 28, 2026.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Torrent had $1.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at February 28, 2026, compared to $1.6 million at January 31, 2026.

Performance Drivers: The decline in NAV during February reflects valuation changes across the portfolio during a period of broader market weakness, particularly in the software sector.

"NAV per share declined during February, reflecting a partial reversal of previously unrealized gains," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "We maintained a consistent liquidity position and continue to focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term NAV per share growth, while selectively repositioning the portfolio in response to evolving market conditions."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The February 2026 financial figures presented in this release are preliminary and unaudited results, are expressed in Canadian dollars, and are subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final February results will be included in the Company's unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before May 29, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:
Wade Dawe
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 902 536 1976

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289943

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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