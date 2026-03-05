Video

TomaGold
Advancing a district-scale gold and base metal portfolio in Québec’s Chibougamau Mining Camp
TomaGold: New High-grade Deep Discovery at Berrigan Mine
TomaGold: New High-grade Deep Discovery at Berrigan Mine

Pia Rivera
Mar 05, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
“By extending these holes, we aim to reach the core of the modeled conductive plates, which could significantly increase the volume of identified mineralization," shared TomaGold President, CEO and Director David Grondin.

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT) President, CEO and Director David Grondin said the company is focusing on its flagship Berrigan mine in Chibougamau, Québec, following a large, significant discovery at depth.

Berrigan is 4 kilometers northwest of the city of Chibougamau and has existed for about 50 years. Recent intersections at the mine include 5.75 percent zinc equivalent (1.34 grams per tonne gold equivalent) over 98.5 meters, highlighting a new semi-massive sulfide zone. Drilling at the site is targeted for approximately March 15, 2026.

TomaGold said that while Berrigan is now the main focus, it will continue to keep looking at the satellite asset, because it is “a contiguous pack of claims,” and given the project’s location in a safe jurisdiction with a stable government like Québec.

Grondin added that the company remains positive in its exploration amid rising commodities prices, especially gold and silver.

“The increasing price of metal helps us. It creates a good mood (and makes) people favorable towards us … People are satisfied and more inclined to take a risk on junior (companies like us). It helps us raise money, get ears of investors, brokers and bankers, and even the common street. It creates a positive energy, and people are more inclined to follow our stories.”

Watch the full interview with TomaGold President, CEO and Director David Grondin above.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Now
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Now

Charlotte McLeod
Mar 02, 2026
Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares key price levels for silver and gold.

He also explains his current approach to the oil and copper markets, and outlines an emerging opportunity in nickel as Indonesia loosens its hold on the space.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus Oil Opportunity

Charlotte McLeod
Feb 26, 2026
Technical analysts Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com share an update on the capital rotation process that they see unfolding, and explain what it means for precious metals, as well as the US stock market and Bitcoin.

They also talk about the opportunity they see in oil and how to get exposure to the market.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

Charlotte McLeod
Feb 25, 2026
Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains why he sold his gold and silver, and where he's looking next, mentioning the copper and oil sectors.

He also speaks about the importance of staying positive as an investor: "The media negativity is the most wealth-crushing thing you can fall for. So be positive. Work hard at it. Be on the front foot. Look for opportunities. Think hard about it. Study. You will do so well."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
Feb 23, 2026
Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, breaks down recent silver and gold dynamics, discussing trends in the US retail market, as well as backups at refineries.

While the situation has begun to normalize, he sees potential for further disruptions in the future.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Basin Energy Hits 1,112 ppm TREO, Fast Tracks 2026 Uranium and REE Strategy at Sybella-Barkly

Pia Rivera
Feb 23, 2026
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is moving to accelerate its 2026 exploration efforts following "exciting" results from its maiden drilling program at the Sybella-Barkly project in Queensland. In a recent interview, Managing Director Pete Moorhouse revealed that the company has confirmed a significant rare earth element (REE) system and a district-scale uranium paleochannel network.

The standout result from the initial drilling was an intercept of 2 metres at 1,112 ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) from 54 metres, including high-value neodymium and praseodymium (302 ppm NdPr). This mineralisation remains open at depth and suggests that the REE-rich Sybella granites are successfully "shedding" into the expansive sediments of the Barkly Tablelands.

On the uranium front, drilling intersected up to 35 ppm U3O8. Moorhouse likened the system to the world-class Frome Basin in South Australia, noting that the company is now "following the channels" to locate the reduced environments that act as traps for high-grade uranium.

With a refined geological model in hand, Basin Energy is pivoting to a fast-tracked Phase 2 program.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.

