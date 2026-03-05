TomaGold: New High-grade Deep Discovery at Berrigan Mine

TomaGold (TSXV:LOT) President, CEO and Director David Grondin said the company is focusing on its flagship Berrigan mine in Chibougamau, Québec, following a large, significant discovery at depth.

Berrigan is 4 kilometers northwest of the city of Chibougamau and has existed for about 50 years. Recent intersections at the mine include 5.75 percent zinc equivalent (1.34 grams per tonne gold equivalent) over 98.5 meters, highlighting a new semi-massive sulfide zone. Drilling at the site is targeted for approximately March 15, 2026.

TomaGold said that while Berrigan is now the main focus, it will continue to keep looking at the satellite asset, because it is “a contiguous pack of claims,” and given the project’s location in a safe jurisdiction with a stable government like Québec.

Grondin added that the company remains positive in its exploration amid rising commodities prices, especially gold and silver.

“The increasing price of metal helps us. It creates a good mood (and makes) people favorable towards us … People are satisfied and more inclined to take a risk on junior (companies like us). It helps us raise money, get ears of investors, brokers and bankers, and even the common street. It creates a positive energy, and people are more inclined to follow our stories.”

Watch the full interview with TomaGold President, CEO and Director David Grondin above.