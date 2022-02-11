TomaGold Corporation is pleased to report the results for the first three holes of phase 2 of the 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. Results of the first three holes of phase 2 Figure 1: Plan view of the Obalski drilling program Figure 2: Section 150+00 E, Obalski property Figure 3: Section 250+00 E, Obalski property 2021 induced polarization survey In December ...

LOT:CA