TinOne Resources Executive Chairman Chris Donaldson: Tin is the Forgotten Battery Metal
Executive Chairman Chris Donaldson said, “Tin is absolutely an interesting market right now — it’s often considered the forgotten battery metal.”
TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC) CEO Chris Donaldson discussed tin, an element that is currently experiencing low supply levels and high prices. The Vancouver-based company is a well-funded mining exploration business engaged in the acquisition and development of highly prospective, underexplored tin assets in tier one jurisdictions.
Donaldson noted, “Tin is an absolutely interesting market right now — it’s often considered the forgotten battery metal. It's a small market, so you don't hear much about it until it gets that squeeze. Tin’s often considered one of the most cyclical of the metals.”
Donaldson also discussed the supply and demand dynamics that drive the market and the impact on investors. “Right now it's an absolutely perfect setup for an investor," he said. "First of all, 75 percent of tin supply comes from China, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia — all dubious jurisdictions with various challenges. Compound that with China withholding the metal from the market and using it for themselves. On the supply side, there's not a lot coming to the market."
Discussing the demand for tin, he stated, “Over half of the use for tin is in soldering, so for anything electric. Demand has increased for other battery metals, but really tin is the glue that holds everything together, and that is not expected to falter anytime soon.”
As for TinOne’s projects, Donaldson noted, “We're in a very good jurisdiction in Australia, specifically in Tasmania — a tier one jurisdiction with very good access. We're in areas where historically there was logging and forestry, so we can drive right up to our targets. Great Pyramid has an existing historic resource on it, which was basically abandoned in the mid-1980s, when the price of tin fell below US$5,000 a tonne.”
He continued, “So we're currently drilling on that right now. It's got about 10,000 tonnes contained within 40 meters of the surface. We're drilling through that, (and) we've got 17 holes planned to reconfirm the resource and see if we can extend it down and increase what was already discovered there. That will go for the next three of four months.”
Touching on the company’s finances, Donaldson noted, “We raised about $5 million a couple of months ago, and when we went public, we still had the majority of that. We just started our campaign on Great Pyramid and have enough to satisfy that for the balance of the year — so we're in good shape in terms of cash.”
Speaking to the investment opportunity, he commented, “We're just starting to get out the tin story. It's relatively unknown compared to say, gold and lithium. In a month or two, we start getting results from the project — so you're getting into the ground level right now. Tin is vital in the electronics business, but it's also really important in the battery business as well.”
Watch the full interview of Executive Chairman Chris Donaldson above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by TinOne Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. TinOne Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with TinOne Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
