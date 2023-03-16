Thom Calandra: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — Metals of Interest Right Now
Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report shared his thoughts on gold, silver, platinum and copper, as well as M&A in the gold sector.
M&A activity is heating up in the gold space, and Canada's Yukon is one area that's seeing attention.
After turning down an offer from Victoria Gold (TSX:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), explorer ATAC Resources (TSXV:ATC,OTCQB:ATADF) signed a non-binding letter of intent to be acquired by Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).
Announced in February, the letter of intent has since been extended to allow for more due diligence.
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report said he thinks there could still be competing bids for ATAC.
"I think we'll see another bid for ATAC, but I've been buying Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD,OTCQB:SNWGF), which is another company that made a big splash only six months ago (in the) same area — it's in the Tintina gold belt, Northern Yukon," he said, noting that he sees Snowline as undervalued. "I think we'll see someone eventually buy Snowline Gold, just as we saw Great Bear get bought."
Calandra also mentioned Banyan Gold (TSXV:BYN,OTCQB:BYAGF), which he called a sister company to Victoria Gold. "That's a pure exploration (play), and it's been terrific for me over the past five, maybe six years," he said.
Aside from gold, Calandra said silver is cheap, and has a lot of upside with the right explorer. He also remains interested in platinum, and said investors can get exposure through the abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (ARCA:PPLT).
He feels wary about lithium right now, and suggested that those interested in transition minerals look at copper.
Watch the interview above for more of Calandra's thoughts on the resource sector, including his advice on vetting sources of information. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Snowline Gold is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
