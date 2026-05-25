The VinFast VF 8 Eco Proves "Standard Trim" No Longer Means Compromise

As incentives narrow the price gap between electric and gasoline vehicles, the VF 8 is increasingly standing out as a midsize SUV that delivers space, capability, and long-term ownership value without stretching household budgets.
These days, Canadian car buyers might be surprised to learn that they can buy a new EV for less than some used cars.
According to one report, the average price of a new vehicle in Canada sat around $49,500 during the first quarter of 2026 1 , regardless of powertrain. At the same time, the average used vehicle listing price was still hovering around $37,700 2 .
Now here's where the "magic" happens: The VinFast VF 8 qualifies for Canada's $5,000 federal EV incentive, which brings the VF 8 down to an all-in starting price of about $35,070 after adding provincial rebates and credits on top, giving eligible buyers access to up to $18,000 in total savings.
In other words, a brand-new all-wheel-drive electric SUV can now cost less than the average used vehicle sitting on dealer lots across the country. That's the kind of sentence that would've sounded ridiculous just a few years ago.
A standard trim that still feels premium
A lot of people hear "standard trim" and immediately picture stiff seats, cheap plastic, and the emotional energy of airport oatmeal. But the VF 8 Eco retains many of the characteristics buyers expect from a proper midsize family SUV without any compromise. The proportions are generous, the cabin feels airy, and the suspension tuning prioritizes comfort over harshness.
With a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the VF 8 offers more interior space than many vehicles in its segment. The five-seat layout particularly benefits rear passengers during longer drives.
"We do weekend trips between Ottawa and Mont-Tremblant pretty regularly," said Danielle, who switched from a compact gasoline SUV last winter. "The second row has enough space that our kids stop complaining halfway through the drive. That alone already feels like an upgrade."
Design is another area frequently highlighted by Canadian owners. Styled by Italy's Pininfarina, the VF 8 looks sharper and more upscale than many people expect at this price point. It's the kind of SUV that makes people walk over at charging stations and ask, "Hey, what is that?"
"One thing I noticed immediately was how many random people asked me about the car while charging," said Toronto owner Kevin.
Built with practicality in mind, the Canadian-market VinFast VF 8 comes standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive across both Eco and Plus trims, helping with winter driving. The Eco delivers 349 horsepower and an estimated driving range of up to 412 kilometres, while the Plus trim increases output to 402 horsepower with an estimated range of up to 378 kilometres. That combination gives the VF 8 enough capability for daily commuting, highway driving, cottage trips, and winter travel alike.
For a standard trim, the VF 8 also comes equipped with a very long list of driver assistance and safety-related features, including 11 strategically-located airbags, adaptive cruise control, highway assist, lane-centering assist, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking, etc.
At the same time, the vehicle's suspension tuning helps deliver a composed and comfortable driving experience across a variety of Canadian road conditions. Whether navigating pothole-filled urban streets or long stretches of highway, the VF 8 maintains a balance between ride comfort and stability for both drivers and passengers.
Ride comfort has become a recurring theme among owners. The suspension setup helps the vehicle remain composed over rough pavement and highway expansion joints, while maintaining confidence at higher speeds.
"At lower speeds, it smooths out bumps really nicely," said one Montreal-area owner. "But on the highway, it still feels solid and stable. It doesn't bounce around or feel nervous."
Beyond the purchase price
Beyond the vehicles themselves, VinFast has increasingly positioned aftersales support as part of the ownership experience itself. That approach is becoming an increasingly important part of the company's international expansion strategy.
Earlier this month, VinFast announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with 29 international aftersales partners, with plans to continue expanding its global service network across multiple markets, including North America. The company said it aims to grow its global workshop network to more than 1,100 facilities in 2026, while also supporting customers through technician training, parts supply systems, software updates, battery inspections, roadside support, and charging infrastructure partnerships.
That long-term support model has also helped strengthen confidence among industry partners already working with VinFast in international markets.
"The whole charging and after sales and price point of the VinFast cars is very compelling in the US," said David Pributsky, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of Repairwise North America. "We're excited to work with them."
Partners in other international markets have also highlighted that approach as a key differentiator.
"VinFast is one of the very few OEMs thinking about a complete ecosystem. It's not just the car but the infrastructure those cars require, the aftermarket, the resale issues, everything is addressed properly," said Shailesh Borse, Vice President Business at India's MyTVS automotive service network.
Building a complete EV ecosystem can be expensive for an automaker, but for everyday buyers, that strategy can make a meaningful difference over the long term. A vehicle that combines lower fueling costs with simpler maintenance requirements and expanding aftersales support can become significantly more attractive over time, especially for households trying to balance practicality with affordability.
"When you're buying a car, you think about the next five or ten years, not just today," said VF 8 owner Marc-André. "Between the rebates, lower running costs, and not paying for gas every week, it starts making a lot of sense."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260525246530/en/