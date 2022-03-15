Company News Investing News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) to begin mining at its Washington Mine in Idaho

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has decided to initiate mining at its wholly-owned Washington Mine in Idaho. This part of the Washington Mine was last mined in the 1980s. A bulk sample removed by the then-owner resulted in a grade of 44 ounces silver per tonne and 10 grams of gold per tonne. Director and VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Shoran Devi about the news.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' news, click here.

Northstar Gold (CSE:NSG) announces final results from the Phase IIB drilling exploration program at the Miller Gold Property

Northstar Gold (NSG) has announced final results from the last 11 holes of a 14 hole, 2,495m drill program on its Miller Gold Property in Ontario. The Phase IIB Miller Gold Property drill program was completed on November 27th, 2021. Northstar's CEO Brian Fowler sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Brian Fowler and to learn more about Northstar Gold's news, click here.

Adastra Holdings (CSE:XTRX) announces co-manufacturing Partnership with Zyre Brands Corp.

Adastra Holdings (XTRX) has signed a private label manufacturing agreement with Zyre Brands Corp. to bring Zyre Brands to market. Under the terms of this agreement, Adastra will manufacture custom-formulated cured resin vape products to sell under the Zyre brand in the Canadian adult-use market. CEO Michael Forbes sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Michael Forbes and to learn more about Adastra's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRANKFURT: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing services company, is pleased to announce a private label manufacturing agreement with Zyre Brands Corp. ("Zyre").

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has started the new year strong by signing co-manufacturing agreements to produce high-potency, pure hydrocarbon- extracted concentrate products, continuing to expand its portfolio of brand partners, and growing the Company's dossier of SKUs in the Canadian market.

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has today filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

