The Great Canadian Jersey Coming to the Hockey Hall of Fame

- Patchwork jersey will tour the country visiting the teams and communities it represents -

Rogers announced today The Great Canadian Jersey will be featured in an exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame beginning March 2.

The Great Canadian Jersey is the latest installment of the Rogers This Is Our Game campaign, which brought together patches of hockey jerseys from every province and territory across Canada.

"The response to The Great Canadian Jersey has been phenomenal," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "Canadians from coast to coast to coast saw themselves in this project, and we're thrilled to have it displayed at the Hockey Hall of Fame, local museums and hockey associations to give fans the chance to experience it up close."

Stitched together from jerseys donated by fans nationwide, the handcrafted patchwork jersey - created by fashion designer and former OHL player Cameron Lizotte - represents every corner of Canada's hockey community, from minor league teams and girls' programs to beer league squads and the seven Canadian NHL® teams.

After being modeled by Canadian hockey stars Connor McDavid, Marie-Philip Poulin, Brad Marchand, Sarah Nurse, and many others, The Great Canadian Jersey will be displayed at the Hockey Hall of Fame from March 2–23. Visitors can learn more about the jersey, its contributors, and the stories behind its creation throughout the three-week showcase.

Later this year, the Rogers Great Canadian Jersey will be featured at the Aga Khan Museum through a vibrant exhibition celebrating the art, culture, and spirit of games and sports through time, before heading to the Royal Alberta Museum. Rogers will also send The Great Canadian Jersey on the road for a series of local community visits, sharing the artwork with teams whose donated patches are featured in the design.

Visit Rogers.com/TheGreatCanadianJersey for more info.  

About Rogers Communications Inc. 
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com. 

For more information: 
media@rci.rogers.com 
1-844-226-1338 


