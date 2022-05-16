Blockchain Investing News

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed  interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart's Q1 2022 Highlights 1 :

  • Q1 2022 Gross Revenue reached $4 .2MM growing 15% YoY
  • Over the Counter Trading volume reached $113MM Growing 89 % YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 216,000 growing 191% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached $74 .8MM Growing 99.5% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately $19MM
  • No Debt

Other CoinSmart Q1 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • Acquired over 33,700 new registered users
  • Outperformed overall crypto market by ~9% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 (Top 10 crypto exchange trading volume declined by ~37.7% 2 , CoinSmart retail trading volume declined by ~29%)
  • Expanded Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched an API for SmartPay as well as an SDK to make implementation easy for developers. SmartPay is a robust crypto payments processing and invoicing platform.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented :

"Q1 2022 saw continued year over year growth during a quarter that experienced high volatility. I am extremely proud that our team was able to execute and continue growing our user base, ship new products and help the crypto curious enter the market. The decision to not only focus on the retail platform growth but to diversify over a number of business lines has helped our continued YoY growth against the headwinds of a poor macroeconomic environment. Q1 was highlighted by growth in Over the Counter Trading as we acquired new HNWI and institutional clients. We're looking forward to further expansion in crypto payment products and geographies as we move into Q2 2022."

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

_____________________________

1 All figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.


2 Coingecko Q1 2022 Cryptocurrency Report


CoinSmart announces strategic equity investment in GASLESS, cross-bridge NFT marketplace Curate

Investment in Curate builds on CoinSmart's rapid expansion in digital asset sector

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced its strategic investment in NFT cross-bridge marketplace, Curate . The partnership agreement includes an undisclosed investment from CoinSmart in Curate's NFT Marketplace, with an option to acquire a majority stake in the company later this year. CoinSmart expects to complete the first tranche of this investment around April 30, 2022 .

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements  for the year ended December  31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart's 2021 Highlights :
  • 2021 Gross Revenue reached 16.7MM growing 357% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately 22MM growing 406% YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 183,000 growing 612 % YoY
  • Retail Trading Volume grew by 875% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a record $74MM
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately 2.1MM growing 216% YoY
  • No Debt
Other CoinSmart 2021 Corporate Highlights
  • 1 of only 2 crypto asset platforms to be granted status as a marketplace by the Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • The only crypto asset trading platform to not only be publicly listed in Canada and Europe but to also have its marketplace registrations
  • 1 of 5 crypto asset platforms approved as a restricted dealer by Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • Expanded its Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.
  • In February, issued $4.5 million of convertible debentures (which were converted into common shares on October 27, 2021
  • Completed listing on NEO exchange including a concurrent subscription receipt financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,642,900 .

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"2021 was a very exciting year for CoinSmart. Even though we were navigating a new 'normal' and COVID continued to play a big part in our everyday lives, we saw an increased demand for crypto and its adoption worldwide. Rather than taking a backseat and waiting for things to fall in place naturally, we embraced innovation head first. We quadrupled the business and strengthened our balance sheet. We received our restricted dealer and marketplace registrations and entered the public markets all while remaining profitable. It is a testament to the incredible team that I have built at CoinSmart, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming months. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and you will see much more coming from us in 2022. Let the trend be your friend!"

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, Coi3nSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

________________________________


1 Adjusted EBITDA includes Net Income(loss) before taxes, Interest, Depreciation, RTO Listing Fees (one time- expense) and
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Debt(one- time expense)

CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Hartzman will attend and be a panellist at the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference (the "Canaccord Conference") . The Canaccord Conference will be held virtually on March 8, 2022 and will focus on the emerging tech sectors of online lending, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Justin will be joining other industry leaders for the Reshaping of Exchanges by Digital Disruption panel, starting at 11:00am EST . Click here to register.

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.
CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Coinsmart Announces Donation to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts; Encourages Crypto Community to Take Part

Coinsmart Announces Donation to Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Efforts; Encourages Crypto Community to Take Part

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a donation to Ukraine to aid with the urgent humanitarian crisis. The funds will help provide emergency relief to refugees, and to support logistics on the ground such as food and supplies for those that have been displaced.

"As a way of showing our support for the people of Ukraine and assisting with international efforts to allay the enormous suffering they are experiencing, CoinSmart has donated to the official relief effort," said CEO, Justin Hartzman . "Incredibly, $19 million in crypto has been raised so far and we implore our customers and the wider crypto community to come together in supporting the appeal and help in whatever way they can." The official Ukraine crypto wallet addresses accepting donations are:

Bitcoin (BTC) - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P
Ethereum (ETH) and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

Those wanting to help support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine , but would rather send dollars, are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal online at www.redcross.ca . The Government of Canada has recently matched $10 million in donations made by individual Canadians for the Appeal.

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel

customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

CoinSmart Expands Leadership Team; Earns Certification as a Great Place to Work® Company

CoinSmart Expands Leadership Team; Earns Certification as a Great Place to Work® Company

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has announced the addition of three key new hires in its Toronto office as it expands its leadership team to accelerate company growth after a record year. Jodi Klein joins as Head of Growth, Pierre Soulard as Chief Legal Officer, and Nooreen Kanji as Head of People.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to announce the expansion to our leadership team with the addition of Jodi, Pierre, and Nooreen", said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman . "These individuals bring enormous expertise and experience to CoinSmart, and we believe they will be valuable additions to CoinSmart's team as we look to continue to expand our operations both in Canada and abroad."

Jodi Klein , Head of Growth : Jodi brings over 15 years of expertise in Digital Marketing and Marketing Technology. Her background includes an extensive understanding of integrated marketing tactics and emerging tech across sectors spanning online gaming, financial services, automotive, and retail. Most recently, Jodi was Director of Marketing Acquisition and Digital Engagement Marketing at Scotiabank, as well as Senior Director of GroupM Trading division, and Digital Marketing Program Manager at Dell Canada.

Pierre Soulard , Chief Legal Officer: Pierre will oversee CoinSmart's corporate legal strategy and affairs and provide strategic guidance to the executive team and Board of Directors. Pierre joins CoinSmart from Miller Thomson LLP where he was a partner. He brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance, public and private M&A transactions, and corporate governance.  Pierre holds a BCL and LLB from McGill University and a Master of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Nooreen Kanji , Head of People: Nooreen's newly-created role encompasses recruitment administration, onboarding, legal compliance, payroll, data and reporting and other general people-related activities within the team. Before joining Coinsmart, Nooreen previously worked at Coinsquare as Head of Culture and Engagement, and earlier as Manager of the Talent & Culture division at Anomaly.

CoinSmart is also proud to announce that the company has been designated as a Great Place to Work ® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada .

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"At CoinSmart, we have always strived to create a prosperous, inclusive work environment where employees feel valued and recognized," said CEO Justin Hartzman . We have an extremely talented, hard-working team who work diligently to advance our vision at CoinSmart, so it is our responsibility to ensure they work in an environment in which they feel valued and can prosper. Our certification as a Great Place to Work is testament to the efforts we have put in to achieve this."

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail ( Canada ) and Fortune magazine ( USA ). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may","could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

KWESST Appoints Former Chief of Police to Lead the Expansion of the Company's Critical Incident Management Solutions to the Public Safety Market

KWESST Appoints Former Chief of Police to Lead the Expansion of the Company's Critical Incident Management Solutions to the Public Safety Market

Digital transformation of public safety enables dynamic operating environment to better address the evolving array of threats and major incidents

KWESST's Critical Incident Management solutions provide first responders with real-time networked situational awareness information that improves safety and incident management

JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

The Company Also Continues to Expand its Brand Portfolio by Adding Kitsutaya, an Affordable, Family-Oriented, Japanese Menu Easily Accessed by Consumers Through JustKitchen's and Third-Party Food Delivery Apps

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has launched Mr. Chili (" Mr. Chili " or the " Brand "), which is an exclusive, delivery-only, spicy noodle menu created in association with the Mr. Hot instant noodle brand in Taiwan . To date, JustKitchen is the first and only ghost kitchen affiliate of Mr. Hot and its celebrity endorser, Jam Hsiao Ching-Teng the famous Taiwanese singer and actor. Additionally, the Company has launched a new curry and don brand, Kitsutaya Curry Donburi (" Kitsutaya ") to appeal to families with children as the menu adds a sweet taste to more traditional curry and don meals at an affordable price point.

KWESST Advisor and Spokesperson Brandon Tatum to Replace Larry Elder on Salem Radio Network

KWESST Advisor and Spokesperson Brandon Tatum to Replace Larry Elder on Salem Radio Network

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that the Salem Radio Network has signed KWESST advisor and advocate, Brandon Tatum to replace Larry Elder who announced his retirement from radio on April 3rd. Brandon will also turn the third hour of the radio show into a daily Podcast. He will take over a network show with 387 total affiliates beginning Monday, May 16th.

"We have been so pleased with our collaboration with Brandon who is a widely followed commentator on use of force and is a sincere believer in better tools for law enforcement and personal defense. It is thereby not surprising that Brandon received this honor and was asked to continue the legacy of the great Larry Elder," said David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Contract Extension with CPG Brands Conglomerate

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Contract Extension with CPG Brands Conglomerate

$180,000 Contract Extension with Nasdaq Listed Leader in CPG Brands Includes Licensing to Flagship Social Analytics Platform, TotalSocial

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs has secured a contract extension with a global leader in consumer-packaged goods (CPG). This one (1) year contract extension is valued at over $180,000 and includes licensing to their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (Platform-as-a Service).

Nanalysis to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company"), (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM Pacific Time. Sean Krakiwsky, CEO of Nanalysis will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors, as well as, in person, 1-on-1 investor meetings over two days

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Nanalysis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Hosting Call Today at 5pm ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its fourth quarter and full year results for year ending December 31, 2021 . Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. All interested parties are invited to join this call.

