TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter ended December 31 st 2021 on Wednesday, March 16 th 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF