TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting principles . First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights Net Sales were $49.7 million as compared to $49.2 million in Q4 2021. Gross Profit Margin was ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF