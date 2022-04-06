Market NewsInvesting News

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2022 :

BTIG Virtual Global Cannabis Conference, April 6-7, 2022 : Jason Wild , Executive Chairman, will participate in a company presentation on Thursday, April 7, 2022 , at 9:40 AM ET , and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Cantor 2nd Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 12-14, 2020 : Mr. Wild will present to Investors on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 , at 11:00 AM ET , and management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 20-21, 2022 : Mr. Wild will participate in a keynote presentation hosted by Tim Seymour on Thursday, April 21, 2022 , at 12:30 PM ET , and management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For more information on the conference, please click here .

About TerrAscend
TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

