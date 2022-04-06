TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2022 : BTIG Virtual Global Cannabis Conference, April 6-7, 2022 : Jason Wild Executive Chairman, will participate in a company presentation on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:40 AM ET and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF