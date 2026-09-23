TenX Protocols Establishes Agent OS Inc. to Develop Enterprise AI Platform

Platform under development is intended to connect AI agents with enterprise knowledge, tools and workflows through a governed control layer
TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) (OTCQB: TNXIF) (FSE: L47) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions and other infrastructure for the next generation of blockchain networks, today announced the incorporation of Agent OS Inc. ("Agent OS"), a Delaware subsidiary formed to develop AI-enabled digital infrastructure products, including Agent OS, an enterprise AI platform under development by Agent OS.
The Agent OS Platform
Agent OS is being developed as an enterprise AI platform. The platform is intended to connect AI agents with an organization's knowledge, tools, permissions, teams, and workflows through a governed control layer, so that organizations can apply AI agents to their work with defined access rights and oversight. Development remains at an early stage, and there can be no assurance that the platform will be completed or commercialized, or that it will generate revenue or attract customers in the near term.
The Company is also exploring ways to extend its existing blockchain and digital-asset infrastructure capabilities into the Agent OS platform and is evaluating the integration of digital-wallet and stablecoin functionality.
"Incorporating Agent OS Inc. gives our enterprise AI work a dedicated corporate structure and clear accountability to the Board," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX. "Development is at an early stage and we intend to report on material developments as they occur."
About TenX Protocols Inc.
TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.
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Contact
Mat Cybula
CEO
info@tenx.inc
Julia Becker
Head of Communications
info@tenx.inc
+1(604)785-0850
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
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