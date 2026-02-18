TenX Acquires Additional Solana and Delegates to BONK Validator to Support Ecosystem Growth

TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next generation of blockchain networks, today announced that, in continuation of its broader relationship with BONK Contributors, a team of core contributors and early builders in the BONK ecosystem, the Company will delegate approximately 10,000 SOL tokens to the BONK Solana validator (the "Validator").

This delegation forms part of TenX's strategy to actively deploy its digital asset inventory to generate recurring, protocol-native revenue while supporting the long-term growth of ecosystems in which it is economically aligned.

As previously disclosed, TenX is working with BONK Contributors to advance educational initiatives, increase awareness of digital assets, and promote the Company's staking and infrastructure services across emerging blockchain ecosystems. Through this relationship, the parties intend to collaborate on efforts to expand the BONK ecosystem and support the growth of next-generation decentralized technologies.

Alignment With TenX's Digital Asset Strategy

"Our objective is to support digital assets where TenX can participate operationally through staking and ecosystem partnerships," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX. "By delegating SOL to the Validator, we are able to earn protocol-level staking rewards while directly supporting the BONK ecosystem."

In connection with this initiative, and in furtherance of its partnership-driven strategy, TenX has also acquired an additional 6,271.67 SOL at an average cost of approximately US$132.34 per SOL through a combination of open-market and over-the-counter purchases completed between January 2 and February 2, 2026, bringing the Company's total SOL holdings to approximately 26,122.05 SOL as of the date hereof. This acquisition of SOL was funded using cash on hand from the Company's previously completed financing, which closed on August 18, 2025.

TenX currently owns approximately 219 billion BONK tokens and believes that this delegation supports the long-term value proposition of its digital asset holdings.

About TenX

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX, visit www.tenx.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

