Copper Investing News

Teck Resources Limited announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amended dividend policy, declared a dividend and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of Class B subordinate voting shares in 2022. Under the new dividend policy, the annual base dividend has been increased from $0.20 per share to $0.50 per share. In accordance with the new dividend policy and Teck’s Capital Allocation ...

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amended dividend policy, declared a dividend and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of Class B subordinate voting shares in 2022.

Under the new dividend policy, the annual base dividend has been increased from $0.20 per share to $0.50 per share. In accordance with the new dividend policy and Teck's Capital Allocation Framework, Teck's Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.625 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022, consisting of the $0.125 per share quarterly base dividend and a supplemental dividend of $0.50 per share.

In addition to the dividend payment, the Board has granted management the authority to purchase up to $100 million of Class B subordinate voting shares annually. Additional buybacks will be considered regularly. Taking into account the new annual base dividend in 2022, the supplemental dividend, and assuming the $100 million in share repurchases, these initiatives represent approximately $635 million in aggregate of dividends and potential share repurchases.

All share repurchases are expected to be made in accordance with Teck's previously announced normal course issuer bid program, or any renewal thereof, or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws. The current program authorizes Teck to purchase up to 40 million Class B subordinate voting shares through the period ending November 1, 2022. Any repurchases following that date may depend on regulatory approval of a renewed normal course issuer bid program. Teck intends to purchase shares opportunistically. The company will determine the timing of any purchases, and may repurchase fewer or a greater number of shares, subject to the requirements of the issuer bid program and applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Unites States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding concerning Teck's intention to make purchases of Class B subordinated voting shares, and Teck's expectations regarding the amount of funds to be spent to purchase Class B subordinated voting shares, the expectation that up to $100 million, or any, Class B subordinated voting shares will be repurchased annually, and the intention to continue the annual base dividend of $0.50 per share.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Teck to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, the ability to acquire Class B Shares in the market through the normal course issuer bid and in compliance with regulatory requirements, share price volatility, negative changes to commodity prices, availability of funds to purchase shares, alternative uses for funds and other risk factors impacting Teck's business as detailed in Teck's annual information form and in its public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board and dividends, as well as share repurchases, are subject to conditions under corporate law. Any of the foregoing may have the result of restricting future dividends or share repurchases. Teck does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK

Teck Announces Director Appointments

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that three additional independent directors have been appointed to the Board. Mr. Masaru Tani was appointed effective December 17, 2021 and Mr. Paul Schiodtz and Ms. Sarah Strunk have been appointed effective February 23, 2022.

Masaru Tani has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 1984 and is currently Qualified Executive of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd and the President of Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and based in Vancouver. He replaced Mr. Eiichi Fukuda, who retired effective December 2, 2021. Teck would like to thank Mr. Fukuda for his many contributions during his years of service on the Board.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides Annual Guidance

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and annual production and cost guidance. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating and Financial Results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Holdings and C3 Metals

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Holdings and C3 Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 23, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Adastra Holdings and C3 Metals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Commences Airborne Survey over Escacena Project and Adds Drill Holes at the La Jarosa Target

Pan Global Commences Airborne Survey over Escacena Project and Adds Drill Holes at the La Jarosa Target

  • High resolution electromagnetic and magnetic survey commences targeting VMS-style mineralization
  • First drill hole completed at La Jarosa target and additional holes planned
  • New high priority target identified at Zarcita with coincident Cu Pb Zn soil geochemistry anomaly and alteration over 1.3m of strike

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a high resolution helicopter borne Time Domain Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey over the company's 100%-controlled mineral rights in the Escacena project, in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. The survey is designed to detect potential Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VMS) style mineralization typical of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Drilling, gravity and soil geochemistry surveys are also progressing concurrently across a range of targets in the Escacena project area. The first drill hole has been completed at the La Jarosa target approx. 4km northeast of La Romana. Preliminary portable XRF soil geochemistry results highlight the presence of a strong copper-lead-zinc anomaly over the Zarcita target located approx. 4km north of La Romana.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "We are excited to have commenced the airborne survey over the Escacena project area to identify and prioritise base metal targets. This is a proven geophysical method for identifying potential VMS style mineralization in the region. With our recent and ongoing drilling success, we are confident the potential for further significant discoveries at Escacena."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper Chip Samples Up To 6.84% Copper Over 0.40 Meters on The Creek Copper Occurrence on The Neil Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the seventh set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will be hosting a zoom webinar at 10am EST on Thursday February 24, 2022, to discuss these findings in more detail. Registration for the event can be found at: https:us02web.zoom.uswebinarregisterWN_VlXZp4TGSZmyrSkg_eIM2g

Significant drill results are listed below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×