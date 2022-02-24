Teck Resources Limited announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amended dividend policy, declared a dividend and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of Class B subordinate voting shares in 2022. Under the new dividend policy, the annual base dividend has been increased from $0.20 per share to $0.50 per share. In accordance with the new dividend policy and Teck’s Capital Allocation ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK