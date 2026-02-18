Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Emma Chapman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44.207.509.6576
emma.chapman@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

teck-resourcesteck-b-cctsx-teck-ateck-bnyse-teckbase-metals-investing
TECK.B:CC
The Conversation (0)
Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources

Exploring and Developing World-Class Mineral Resources Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding the planned extension of the Phase 1 drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) (previously, "Romios Gold Resources Inc.")... Keep Reading...
Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold results, accompanied by copper and silver values, from the Reco target at the Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property") located... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports Strong Half-Year Copper Results, Boosts Guidance for 2026

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone