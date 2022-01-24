Precious Metals Investing News

TDG Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the results of diamond drillhole SH21-006 from its 2021 drill program at TDG's former producing high-grade gold-silver Shasta Mine located in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C. Highlights include 95.5 metres ("m") of 0.98 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 29 g/t silver ("Ag") [1.35 g/t AuEq*] from 27.5-123.0 m depth.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the results of diamond drillhole SH21-006 from its 2021 drill program at TDG's former producing high-grade gold-silver Shasta Mine located in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C. Highlights include 95.5 metres ("m") of 0.98 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 29 g/t silver ("Ag") [1.35 g/t AuEq*] from 27.5-123.0 m depth (see Table 1).

As with TDG's recently published drillholes from the 2021 Shasta drill program (see TDG news releases January 04, 2022 and January 11, 2022), drillhole SH21-006 demonstrates continuity of grade and mineralization along with confirmation of grades of the surrounding historical holes and validation of the expected dimensions of mineralized zone in that section of Shasta (Figure 1). An oblique cross-section is presented in this news release that spans the Creek, JM and Upper Creek Zones (Figure 3).

Drillhole SH21-006 represents the most northerly hole drilled at the Shasta Creek Zone target in the 2021 drill program and spanned the northern portion of the Creek Zone across to the northern portion of JM Zone. The drillhole trace started approximately 150 m north of the Creek Pit and ending approximately 300 m north of the JM Pit (Figure 1). The purpose of SH21-006 was to step out to the north of 2021 drilling and infill between historical drillholes, including SH89-40, SH89-41, SH89-55 and SH89-56 (et al.), highlights from which include 37.0 m of 1.84 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag [3.16 g/t AuEq*] in SH89-40; and 12.3 m of 1.60 g/t Au and 120 g/t Ag [3.10 g/t AuEq*] in SH89-55 (see Table 2 for historical drillhole highlights).

Table 1. Significant Results from Hole SH21-006.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.
** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length.

Drillhole SH21-006 intersected variably silicified, potassic-altered volcaniclastic rocks below the Shasta Fault (at 17.4 m) that carried a mineralized assemblage of dominantly pyrite and acanthite associated with quartz-carbonate veins, composite vein sets and breccias. Sulphide mineralization was identified as disseminated throughout and vein-vein selvage hosted Figure 2 presents the style and grade of typical mineralization encountered.

The northern portions of the Creek, JM and Upper Creek Zones represent areas for potential expansion of the Mineralized Target Zone at Shasta because historical drill holes in the vicinity neglected to sample near surface intervals and instead focused on visually identifying higher grades for assay in concert with typical cut-off grades at the time of mining (~ > 5 g/t Au). With further drilling, this area (Figure 1, and identified in Figure 3) has the opportunity to add minable tonnage to a Shasta resource (if defined) and decrease strip ratio in the vicinity as the closest historical underground workings are over 100 m to the west.

Figure 1. Plan view of the northern Shasta Creek Target Zone/JM Target Zone (Hole SH21-006).

Figure 2. Shasta drillhole SH21-006; mineralization encountered grading 1.46 Au g/t, 69 g/t Ag [2.32 g/t AuEq*] from 43.5 m to 46.5 m depth.

Figure 3. Oblique Cross Section of Shasta Creek/JM/Upper Creek Target Zone(s) (Hole SH21-006, and historical holes adjacent to 2021 drilling).

Table 2. Significant Results from Historical Holes Adjacent to SH21-006.

* "% Assayed" is the assayed portion of the drillhole in the historical database, compared to total drilled length
**Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.
** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width from historical core is unknown.

All 2021 drill holes are HQ sized drill cores. Particulars for drill holes (location, depth, etc.) are presented in Table 3. Assay results for remaining 2021 drillholes are still pending at this time.

Table 3. Drillhole particulars.

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. 2021 Drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to SGS laboratory Burnaby, B.C. Core samples were prepared for analysis according to SGS method PRP89: dry samples to 105°C, crush to 75 % passing 2 mm, split 250 g, pulverize 85 % passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 4, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 4. Au and Ag Analytical Methods

* Sample C00126417 returned > 1000 g/t Ag in over limit method GO_ICP42Q100, and is currently pending a second over limit using method GO_FAG37V. For purposes of this News Release, Sample C00126417 has been capped at 1000 g/t Ag, and is reflected in any calculations for composite interval purposes.

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are ‘preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:
TDG Gold Corp.,
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


Click here to connect with TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

tsxv:tdg tsx stocks gold exploration gold development tdg gold Silver Investing Gold Investing
TDG:CA
TDG Gold

TDG Gold

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Samples Up To 32.9 g/t And 27.6 g/t Gold at Mets, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Samples Up To 32.9 g/t And 27.6 g/t Gold at Mets, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 exploration program at its former producing high-grade gold Mets Mining Lease located in the road accessible Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central, B.C. Highlights include grab samples yielding 32.90 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") and 27.61 gt Au collected from locations of known historical drill collars (Table 1

TDG's Mets Mining Lease consists of 200 hectares located 23 kilometres ("km") by road from TDG's Baker Mine (Figure 1). A summary of historical exploration work completed at Mets was published by TDG in its news release dated May 19, 2021 (here). TDG has recompiled 7,944 metres ("m") of diamond drilling of the 8,784 m reported to have been drilled historically, along with review of the 2,622 m of historical trenching. Historical drill highlights include DDH MT86-08 which intersected 25.9 m of 9.52 g/t Au and MT86-05 intersecting 46.4 m of 3.57 g/t Au (including 11.8 m of 13.93 g/t Au).

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Anticipated Termination of the Nueva Esperanza Acquisition

TDG Gold Corp. Announces Anticipated Termination of the Nueva Esperanza Acquisition

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG has notified Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") that it anticipates that certain conditions precedent to the acquisition ("Acquisition") of the "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kingsgate will not be fulfilled prior to the outside date for completion of the Acquisition on January 31, 2022, and therefore TDG anticipates that it will terminate the Agreement on such date

The results from TDG's 2021 exploration and drill programs on its project portfolio in the Toodoggone Production Corridor have exceeded the Company's expectations and the Company intends to now focus 100% of its efforts there.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t Gold and 101 g/t Silver at Shasta Creek North, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce drill results from drillholes SH21-007 and SH21-008 from its 2021 diamond drill program with both holes drilled approximately 150 metres ("m") north of the historical Shasta Creek Zone open pit. Drill intercepts include 38.0 m of 3.04 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 101 gt silver ("Ag") [4.30 gt AuEq*] in drillhole SH21-008. Assay results were received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") from TDG's Shasta project which is located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

The northern section of TDG's Shasta project consists of the northerly portions of the Creek and JM Zones and also the Upper Creek Zone. Collectively, these zones at Shasta represent an opportunity to explore and evaluate the continuity and grade of the historical ore body in an area that was under-explored. The 2021 drilling in this area was designed to step west from the Shasta Fault, test underneath the historical mine workings and confirm the grade of mineralization reported from historical results as part of data validation in anticipation of the Mineral Resource Estimate work underway by Moose Mountain Technical Services. Results presented here are for SH21-007 and SH21-008 (Table 1).

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ("m") of 1.78 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 89 gt silver ("Ag") [2.89 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 gt Au with 41 gt Ag [1.53 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

With the additional assay information from drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005 and the 2007 drillholes, cross section 6,347,280 N (see Figure 2) was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta Fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault, and the ‘halo' of Au-Ag mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously under-tested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated over-limit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 450,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of tranches one to three, to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,777,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $4,035,450

Keep reading... Show less
Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Keep reading... Show less
Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . In Q4-2021, Rover tested a ground induced polarized survey ("IP Survey") over proven high-grade gold zones on the property. The test results indicated a positive correlation between IP Survey chargeability and the sulfide content in the Bugow Iron Formation . High-grade gold at Cabin is associated with elevated-sulfide concentration. The Company followed up the successful test survey, with an extensive ground IP Survey that covered the Beaver Zone, Andrew Zone, and the Camp Target . The Company is pleased to announce that one of the highlights of the IP Survey is a large anomaly that appears to extend the Beaver Zone 200 meters to the southeast (of the final drill hole of the 2021 drill program, CL-21-40), trending towards the high-grade Arrow Zone. On December 7, 2021 the Company released the results of its drilling at the Beaver Zone. Highlights from drilling at the Beaver Zone included 6.4 meters of 4.63 gt Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 gt Au . Highlights of 2020 drilling at the Arrow Zone included 32 meters of 13.6 gt Au .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8677ef-97f9-4af4-ae36-0b658b890081

Keep reading... Show less
SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC . Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.

"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."

Keep reading... Show less
GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

Keep reading... Show less
Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

Keep reading... Show less
Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an expanded Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).

Blue Star owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, and the highly prospective Hood River MEA property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent expansion of the Roma Project and now the expanded Hood River Project, the Company controls approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×