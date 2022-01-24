TDG Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the results of diamond drillhole SH21-006 from its 2021 drill program at TDG's former producing high-grade gold-silver Shasta Mine located in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C. Highlights include 95.5 metres ("m") of 0.98 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 29 g/t silver ("Ag") [1.35 g/t AuEq*] from 27.5-123.0 m depth.