Fathom Nickel: Advancing High-Grade Magmatic Nickel Sulphide Projects in Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
April 07, 2026
The International Energy Agency forecasts strong growth in critical minerals demand through 2040, with nickel demand expected to roughly double, driven by stainless steel and battery use. Copper, cobalt, and PGEs are also set for significant gains, supported by the accelerating adoption of EVs, energy storage, and advanced technologies.
Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI, FSE:6Q5, OTCQB:FNICF) is advancing high-grade magmatic nickel sulphide exploration in Canada to help meet this demand. Its projects—Gochager Lake, Albert Lake, and Friesen Lake in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Orogen—target district-scale potential comparable to established camps like Thompson and Cape Smith, positioning the company as a potential domestic source of nickel and associated metals.
Fathom Nickel also emphasizes the environmental benefits of Canadian nickel sulphide deposits, which generally carry a smaller footprint than laterite operations in places such as Indonesia. Backed by an experienced technical team and a discovery-driven mindset, the company is working to unlock the broader potential of its district-scale land package.
Company Highlights
- Favorable portfolio jurisdiction: All three projects are located in Saskatchewan, Canada, which ranked as the third-best overall jurisdiction in the 2025 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, scoring 89.66 for investment attractiveness.
- High-quality, multiple resource projects: Three 100 percent owned Ni-Cu-Co±PGE sulphide projects, including a past-producing mine and a historically defined deposit with significant cobalt mineralization.
- District-scale land package: 73 mineral claims covering 134,221 hectares within the highly prospective Trans-Hudson Orogen.
- Strategic Critical Minerals focus: Targeting nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE’s), all essential for battery technologies and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
This Fathom Nickel profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI) to receive an Investor Presentation
FNI:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Fathom Nickel Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
INN Article Notification
The Conversation (0)
10h
Fathom Nickel
Advancing High-Grade Magmatic Nickel Sulphide Projects in Canada
02 April
Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks in 2026
Oversupply has kept nickel prices subdued for the last couple of years, but the base metal began 2026 on a strong note, surging to an 18 month high of US$18,785 per metric ton (MT) on January 14.Nickel's oversupply situation stems from high supply and soft demand — the result of construction... Keep Reading...
30 March
Top 3 ASX Nickel Stocks in 2026
Although countries around the world have been adding nickel to their critical minerals lists, many nickel companies have faced difficulties due to a tough price environment for the metal.Nickel prices surged at the end of 2025, breaking through US$18,000 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange;... Keep Reading...
27 March
Nickel Price Update: Q1 2026 in Review
Nickel prices spiked at the end of 2025 and faced volatility in the first quarter of 2026. The wave of strong upward momentum that began this past December has settled, leaving prices for the base metal trading within a wide range of US$17,000 to US$18,800 per metric ton (MT) in Q1. Soft demand... Keep Reading...
09 March
Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI,OTC:FNICF) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ("Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the winter drill program at the Gochager Lake project commenced late in the day of March 6, 2026. Drilling is expected to continue into the first or second week of April,... Keep Reading...
25 February
Oregon: America’s Premier Domestic Nickel Opportunity
The global race for critical minerals has begun. As the US stares down a future of massive industrial shifts, the strategy is clear: secure the supply chain or get left behind. Demand for nickel is hitting overdrive, fueled by its role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, high-strength stainless... Keep Reading...
24 February
Fathom Announces Completion of Gochager Lake Winter Trail and Expected Start of Winter Drill Program
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ('Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the winter trail, and mobilization of drilling and ancillary equipment to the Gochager Lake project. Drilling of the 3,000-to-4,000-meter program is expected to begin... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Fathom Nickel Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00