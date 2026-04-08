Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI)

Fathom Nickel: Advancing High-Grade Magmatic Nickel Sulphide Projects in Canada

The International Energy Agency forecasts strong growth in critical minerals demand through 2040, with nickel demand expected to roughly double, driven by stainless steel and battery use. Copper, cobalt, and PGEs are also set for significant gains, supported by the accelerating adoption of EVs, energy storage, and advanced technologies.

Aerial view of Fathom Nickel's Albert Lake project mining operations

Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI, FSE:6Q5, OTCQB:FNICF) is advancing high-grade magmatic nickel sulphide exploration in Canada to help meet this demand. Its projects—Gochager Lake, Albert Lake, and Friesen Lake in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Orogen—target district-scale potential comparable to established camps like Thompson and Cape Smith, positioning the company as a potential domestic source of nickel and associated metals.

Fathom Nickel also emphasizes the environmental benefits of Canadian nickel sulphide deposits, which generally carry a smaller footprint than laterite operations in places such as Indonesia. Backed by an experienced technical team and a discovery-driven mindset, the company is working to unlock the broader potential of its district-scale land package.

Company Highlights

  • Favorable portfolio jurisdiction: All three projects are located in Saskatchewan, Canada, which ranked as the third-best overall jurisdiction in the 2025 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, scoring 89.66 for investment attractiveness.
  • High-quality, multiple resource projects: Three 100 percent owned Ni-Cu-Co±PGE sulphide projects, including a past-producing mine and a historically defined deposit with significant cobalt mineralization.
  • District-scale land package: 73 mineral claims covering 134,221 hectares within the highly prospective Trans-Hudson Orogen.
  • Strategic Critical Minerals focus: Targeting nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements (PGE’s), all essential for battery technologies and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

This Fathom Nickel profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

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Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI)

Fathom Nickel

Advancing High-Grade Magmatic Nickel Sulphide Projects in Canada

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Fathom Announces Completion of Gochager Lake Winter Trail and Expected Start of Winter Drill Program

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) ('Fathom", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the winter trail, and mobilization of drilling and ancillary equipment to the Gochager Lake project. Drilling of the 3,000-to-4,000-meter program is expected to begin... Keep Reading...

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