Taranaki VTM Project Delivers Extremely Robust Pre-Feasibility Economics – Full Speed Ahead

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 after normal trading hours. Additionally, the Company will host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") the following day, Friday, April 25, 2025 in a hybrid format (in Toronto and virtually).
First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, April 25, 2025 , at 08:30 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.
Via Webcast :
To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com , or directly via the link here .
Via Phone :
To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.
Replay Archive :
Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 36377 #. The conference call replay will expire on May 25, 2025 .
The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.
Annual Meeting
The AGM will begin on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T). During the AGM, management will provide an overview of the Company's activities.
Hybrid Format
The AGM will be held in person at the Arcadian Court, 401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8 th Floor, Toronto, Ontario , M5H 2Y4 and online at: https://meetnow.global/M59UWL4
The Company is conducting a hybrid meeting that will allow registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to participate both online and in person. The Company is providing the virtual format to provide shareholders with an equal opportunity to attend and be heard at the AGM even if they are unable to attend the AGM in person.
For details explaining how to attend, communicate and vote virtually at the AGM please see the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 , filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or attending the AGM may contact Investor Relations by phone at 416.947.1212, by toll-free phone at 1.888.822.6714 or by email at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or may contact the Company's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by phone at 1.877.452.7184 (toll free in North America ), at 1.416.304.0211 (for collect calls outside of North America ) or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com .
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
