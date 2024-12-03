Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) provides the following update with respect to its off- market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako) pursuant to its bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Bidder’s Statement).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Aurum now has a relevant interest of 64.19% in Mako
  • The Share Offer will be extended to 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 31 January 2025
  • Aurum is in the process of issuing offer consideration payable under the Share Offer
  • The Option Offers close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 4 December 2024 and will not be extended

Share Offer

Extension of Share Offer

Aurum will extend the offer period in relation to the Share Offer.

The Share Offer will now close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 31 January 2025 to provide remaining Mako shareholders time to accept the Share Offer. There is no guarantee the Share Offer will be extended beyond this date unless required by law. Relevant documentation to extend the Share Offer will be lodged later today.

As announced on 22 November 2024, the Share Offer is unconditional and free of all defeating conditions.

As of today, Aurum has a relevant interest in 64.19% of Mako’s ordinary shares.

Payment of Share Offer consideration

Aurum will provide the Offer Consideration payable under the Share Offer (Offer Consideration) on an accelerated basis.

Mako shareholders who have already validly accepted the Share Offer will be provided with their Offer Consideration shortly.

Mako board

Subject to the terms of the Bid Implementation Agreement dated 15 October 2024 and Aurum’s intentions which are set out in the Bidder’s Statement, Aurum now has the right to appoint such number of nominees so as to comprise the majority of the board of directors of Mako.

Aurum is currently considering the appropriate composition of the Mako board during the takeover offer period and will inform the market when it exercises its rights under the Bid Implementation Agreement.

Option Offers

The Option Offers will expire at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 4 December 2024. The Option Offers will not be extended.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Aurum Resources
