Aurum Resources

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) (Mako) pursuant to its bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Bidder’s Statement).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Aurum declares its takeover offer for all the shares in Mako Gold Limited unconditional
  • Aurum currently has a relevant interest in Mako of 39.86%
  • The Share Offer and Option Offers are due to close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 4 December 2024
  • The Mako directors have unanimously recommended that Mako Shareholders and Mako Optionholders accept the Offers in the absence of a Superior Proposal and have already accepted into the Offers
  • Aurum urges all remaining Mako Shareholders and Mako Optionholders to accept the Offers without delay

The Share Offer is to acquire all Mako Shares for the consideration of one (1) Aurum Share for every 25.1 Mako Shares held and will extend to Mako Shares issued during the Offer Period as a result of the conversion of Mako convertible securities.

The Option Offers are to acquire Mako Options on the basis of:

  • one (1) Aurum Share for every 248 Mako January 2025 Options held; and
  • one (1) Aurum Share for every 170 Mako June 2025 Options held.

FREEING THE SHARE OFFER OF CONDITIONS

Having reached a relevant interest of 39.86% in Mako, Aurum is pleased to declare the Share Offer unconditional and free of all defeating conditions as set out in section 13.8 of the Bidder’s Statement.

OFFERS CONDITIONS

The Share Offer is wholly unconditional.

The Option Offers remain subject to all defeating conditions in section 14.9 of the Bidder’s Statement. None of the defeating conditions in section 14.9 of the Bidder’s Statement have been fulfilled or waived.

RECOMMENDED OFFERS

The Mako directors have unanimously recommended that remaining Mako Shareholders and Mako Optionholders accept Aurum’s Offers without delay, in the absence of a Superior Proposal. Given its current relevant interest in Mako, Aurum believes it is unlikely that a Superior Proposal will eventuate.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gold bars with an increasing bar chart on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) increased 1.74 percent on the week to close at 606.17 on Friday (November 8). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 2.16 percent to 25,444.28 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) fell 6.17 percent to 138.03.

Statistics Canada released October consumer price index (CPI) numbers on Tuesday (November 19). The data showed that year-on-year inflation came in at 2 percent, up from the 1.6 percent recorded in September and slightly hotter than the 1.9 percent expected by economists.

Keep reading...Show less

Long-Term Value Creation Drives Sustainable Growth for Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) said today it was making significant progress in building a business for the future with a peerless Tier One 1 focused asset portfolio and a strategy that continues to uncover and unlock value, while also fostering productive partnerships in its host countries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick's Fourmile Project Shows Further World-Class Potential

All amounts expressed in US dollars

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today updated its mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Fourmile project in Nevada, resulting in a 192% increase in indicated resources (1.4 million ounces grading 11.76gt), a 137% increase in inferred resources (6.4 million ounces grading 14.1gt) and a 35% increase in grade relative to Barrick's 2023 year-end mineral resource estimate 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of gold bars.

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk for a chance to strike it rich.

Today, gold's hold on us as a precious metal is no less powerful. Still used for jewelry and as a store of wealth, the metal also has a variety of modern industrial and electronic applications.

Even though gold seems to be everywhere, in reality it's a finite resource. Only 244,000 metric tons of gold have ever been mined, and two-thirds of that has been extracted since 1950. Comparing that amount to the more than 700 million metric tons of copper that have been pulled from the ground provides an idea of how precious a resource gold truly is.

Keep reading...Show less
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history.

It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.

For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that investors build a diversified portfolio with a portion of their wealth in gold bullion. Here the Investing News Network explains what's involved in building and managing a physical gold portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Aurum Resources
