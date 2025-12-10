T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2025

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary November month-end assets under management of $1.79 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for November 2025 were $8.0 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
11/30/2025(a)(b)
|
10/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Equity
|
$ 891
|
$ 902
|
$ 885
|
$ 830
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
211
|
210
|
208
|
188
|
Multi-asset
|
628
|
622
|
618
|
536
|
Alternatives
|
57
|
56
|
56
|
53
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,787
|
$ 1,790
|
$ 1,767
|
$ 1,607
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 562
|
$ 557
|
$ 553
|
$ 476
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
