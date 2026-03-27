Hyterra and Ara Sign MOU for Oman Geologic Hydrogen

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March 27, 2026
HyTerra Limited (ASX: HYT, OTCQB: HYTLF, Frankfurt: 8TP0) (HyTerra) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ARA Natural Resources LLC (ARA), a subsidiary of ARA Petroleum LLC, to jointly evaluate geologic hydrogen opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman.
HIGHLIGHTS
- MoU signed with ARA, a leading Omani E&P operator with proven in-country capability, to identify and evaluate geologic hydrogen opportunities in Oman
- Oman's Semail Ophiolite ranks among the world's most prospective geologic hydrogen settings
- 18-month exclusive collaboration
- Combines ARA’s in-country production, execution and subsurface expertise with HyTerra’s
- geologic hydrogen exploration and appraisal skills and knowledge
- Advances HyTerra's global growth strategy by securing a first-mover position in a key emerging jurisdiction
Collaboration advances HyTerra’s Global Growth Strategy
HyTerra continues to screen areas globally that have large- scale potential for commercialising geologic hydrogen, leveraging the Company’s proprietary ‘Must Haves’ rulebook which evaluates prospective areas against a defined set of criteria.
The Semail Ophiolite in the Middle East has potential to be a world-class geologic hydrogen province. HyTerra's methodical approach to exploration de-risking - spanning geophysical analysis, drilling and reservoir evaluation - will be applied to screen and rank opportunities across Oman together with ARA.
Oman and Semail Ophiolite
Oman is actively positioning itself as a pivotal platform for low-carbon hydrogen, with strategic efforts underway to strengthen both domestic energy security and global export capability.1,2
Oman’s long history of hydrocarbon development has produced extensive subsurface datasets and strong operating capability, both of which translate directly to geologic hydrogen exploration. As global interest in geologic hydrogen accelerates, Oman represents an emerging jurisdiction where early movers stand to benefit as commercial and regulatory frameworks mature.
Oman is widely regarded in scientific literature as one of the most prospective countries in the Middle East for geologic hydrogen.3 The Semail Ophiolite, one of the world’s largest and best-exposed ophiolite complexes, consists of ultramafic mantle rocks that naturally generate hydrogen through reaction with water. This process, known as serpentinization, has been directly observed at surface, with hydrogen visibly bubbling from springs above the ophiolite (Figure 1). ARA and HyTerra's collaboration aims to move beyond surface observation to evaluate the subsurface system and define what it will take to bring that hydrogen potential to commercial reality.
Figure 1: (a) In the foreground, hydrogen bubbles were visibly seeping through the waters of a spring in Oman4(b) A modified map of Oman and UAE showing the distribution of surface sample analysis and location compared to the outline of an Ophiolite lithology (green). Modified map is based on Pasquet 2024 et.al.5
Memorandum of Understanding
Under the MoU, the parties will work together to:
- Coordinate technical evaluations, including review of geological, geophysical and subsurface data across prospective areas in Oman
- Assess regulatory, commercial and permitting pathways in Oman
- Engage with governmental and industry stakeholders
- Evaluate emerging technologies that may enhance exploration, appraisal, production or commercialisation
- Identify potential development concepts and commercialisation pathways
The MoU establishes a structured framework for assessment, with the intention that definitive agreements may be entered into should suitable opportunities be identified. The MoU also provides for an 18-month exclusivity period.
The agreement is otherwise on standard terms including in relation to termination and intellectual property rights.
CEO Comments
HyTerra Chief Executive Officer, Riley Kemp, said:
“Oman hosts exceptional subsurface geology, including rock systems conducive to geologic hydrogen generation. We believe it represents one of the most compelling geological settings globally, and one where disciplined early evaluation can create real value. Partnering with a proven and respected Omani company like ARA provides the in-country operating capability and experience required to assess that potential rigorously. This collaboration pairs our technical hydrogen exploration knowledge with ARA's local execution strength – a combination we believe is well-suited to unlocking what Oman has to offer.”
ARA Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer, Ola Fjeld, said:
“ARA has built deep technical and operational capability across Oman's upstream sector, and we see geologic hydrogen as a natural extension of that expertise into an emerging and strategically important energy source. HyTerra brings a level of technical specialisation in natural hydrogen exploration that few companies in the world can match. We look forward to combining our in-country knowledge and relationships with HyTerra's exploration capability to evaluate what we believe could be a significant opportunity for Oman.”
About ARA
ARA Natural Resources LLC is a subsidiary of ARA Petroleum LLC, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Muscat, Oman. Established in 2014 and incorporated in Oman in 2016, it operates across the full upstream lifecycle from exploration and appraisal to field development and production. The company holds and operates interests in several onshore blocks in Oman and has expanded internationally with gas development activities in Tanzania.
For more information on ARA visit www.arapetroleum.com.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
For more information:
Riley Kemp
Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Mee
Executive Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from HyTerra Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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