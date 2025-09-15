SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS OCTOBER 2025 DIVIDEND

 Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY,OTC:ZPTAF) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on October 15, 2025 in respect of September 2025 production, for the shareholders of record on September 30, 2025 will be $0.043333 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

N either the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/15/c9512.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Surge EnergySGY:CATSX:SGYOil and Gas Investing
SGY:CA
×