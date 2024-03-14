Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Magnetic Resources

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its A$12 million (before costs) single tranche placement to sophisticated, professional and institutional investors (Placement or Offer).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MAGNETIC HAS RECEIVED FIRM COMMITMENTS TO RAISE A$12M MILLION FROM SEVERAL NEW AND EXISTING PROFESSIONAL, SOPHISTICATED AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS
  • HEAVILY OVERSUBSCRIBED PLACEMENT WITH STRONG PARTICIPATION FROM BOTH DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS
  • FUNDING ENABLES MAGNETIC TO ADVANCE THE RAPID EXPANSION OF THE LADY JULIE GOLD PROJECT (LJGP) AND PROGRESS COMMERCIALISATION WORKS
  • FUNDING TO BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF:
    • DEEPER DRILLING FOR RESOURCE EXPANSION AT LJGP
    • EXPLORATION DRILLING ALONG THE CHATTERBOX SHEAR
    • ONGOING FEASIBILITY WORK AND GENERAL WORKING CAPITAL
The Placement quantum was increased due to significant demand with the increased quantum still heavily oversubscribed. The Placement comprises approximately 13.3 million new fully paid ordinary shares to be issued at A$0.90 per share.

Ord Minnett Limited (Ord Minnett), and Argonaut Securities Pty Limited (Argonaut) acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement (together the Lead Managers).

The Company recently announced the initial prefeasibility study outcomes for LJGP, confirming a financially robust project with low-cost, high margin gold production of over 720,000 ounces over a 9-year life of mine (refer to ASX announcement 7 February 2024*).

Magnetic’s Managing Director, George Sakalidis, commented:

“It is an exciting time in the journey of the Company, and on behalf of the Magnetic Board, I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their ongoing support and welcome new shareholders as we continue to develop the highly promising Lady Julie Gold Project. I’d also like to acknowledge the Lead Managers for ensuring a successful outcome to this Offer.

The Lady Julie Gold Project in Laverton is rapidly shaping up as a financially robust low-cost, high margin gold production with potential to further expand the current known resources. Our recently released prefeasibility study shows the ability to generate gold over a 9-year mine life, and the funds from this raising will allow the Company to continue work towards production and further resource expansion work with the aim for a longer mine life.”


This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MAU:AU
Magnetic Resources NL
Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


R3D Resources

R3D Secures Additional Funding

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to note that it has received a commitment from an Investor to participate in a $480,000 Convertible Note in R3D and provides an update on the Rights Issue currently being conducted by the Company.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share, an increase from the fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2023 of US$0.15 per common share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid 2023 Annual Results and Transition to Progressive Dividend Policy

Designated News Release
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

"With a record eight acquisitions totalling just over $1 billion in commitments, we bolstered our growth strategy in 2023, enhancing our production profile and supporting our long-term, growth forecast of approximately 40% over the next five years," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Our diversified portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets continued to deliver solid operating results, and we are pleased to have met our annual production guidance, achieving approximately 620,000 gold equivalent ounces. Furthermore, we have now recouped over 100% of the value of our initial upfront investments since inception, an accomplishment which is particularly noteworthy given the significant reserve and resource base underpinning our portfolio, supporting decades of forecasted remaining mine life. To reinforce our confidence in the sustainability and growth potential of Wheaton, we are pleased to announce a transition to a new progressive dividend policy, marked by an increase in our 2024 annual dividend. As we embark on what we anticipate being a phase of substantial and meaningful growth, our dedication to deploying capital in a manner that generates value for not only our shareholders, but also our partners and communities, remains unwavering."

Impact Minerals

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has applied for three new exploration licences covering 720 km2 north of and contiguous with the company’s 100%-owned Arkun project, located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of south-west Western Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
brian leni, mine site

Brian Leni: Gold Stocks Now the "Most Glaring" Bull Market Opportunity

Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, shared his thoughts on sentiment in the resource sector, saying it's probably the worst he's ever seen. In his view, that's an indication that a turnaround is on the way.

"I think we've got to be near a bottom," he told the Investing News Network (INN) on the sidelines of this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

In the near term, Leni believes gold stocks present the "most glaring opportunity" for a bull market.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Magnetic Resources NL (‘MAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources NL
