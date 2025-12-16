Stream Realty Partners Announces Successful Closing of Recapitalization of Assets into a Continuation Vehicle with a Global Investor

Stream Realty Partners ("Stream" or the "Company"), a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, announced that it has closed on the recapitalization of a portfolio of seven Class A industrial assets in Texas. The industrial properties were contributed to a continuation vehicle (the "Vehicle") formed in partnership with a New York-based Global Investor.

The industrial parks were developed by Stream from 2021 to 2024 and comprise 4.4 million square feet of Class A industrial space catering to a variety of modern industrial users. The buildings feature clear heights ranging from 28 to 40 feet and include a variety of cross-dock, front-load, and rear-load configurations, offering flexible footprints from 25,000 square feet of shallow bay to one million square feet of bulk distribution space. The assets are strategically located in high-growth submarkets of Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, boasting strong in-place tenancy from a diverse user base. The formation of the Vehicle provides additional duration and capital to further realize the embedded value within the portfolio.

Under the terms of the transaction, the investor acquired a 35% ownership interest in the Vehicle, while Stream retains a 65% ownership interest. The Vehicle was formed from assets previously held in Stream's third discretionary fund. The formation of the Vehicle provides additional duration and capital to further realize the embedded value within the portfolio. Stream has sold or recapitalized over $1 billion of assets in the last 12 months.

"The closing of our first continuation vehicle is an important milestone for Stream," said Adam Jackson, Chief Investment Officer at Stream. "We are proud of the success our funds have achieved thus far and the attractive returns we have delivered to our investors. This transaction is a testament to Stream's ability to develop and manage the highest quality industrial assets with resilient tenant and capital demand during a period of capital market normalization. We are grateful for new and continuing partnerships, as we look forward to the future success of these projects."

Evercore served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Winston & Strawn served as legal advisor to Stream.

About Stream Realty Partners
Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,700 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.9 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook. 

About Stream Investment Management
Stream Realty Partners' Investment Management team leverages the extensive expertise of Stream's offices in core markets from coast to coast to make informed investment decisions based on real-time supply and demand fundamentals. The team, comprised of 35 professionals, actively manages five commingled funds, along with several joint ventures and wholly owned assets. In total, Stream oversees 63 investments encompassing 34 million square feet and over $3.4 billion in assets under management.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

CONTACT: 
Molly McMurtry
Stream Realty Partners
press@streamrealty.com

