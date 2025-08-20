EV Resources

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Wogen Resources Ltd (“Wogen”) and Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd (“XCLR”).

Under the MOU:

  • Funding: Wogen and XCLR will engage on a proposed US$2–3 million secured debt facility to advance the Company’s Los Lirios Antimony Project in Oaxaca, Mexico, towards production, subject to a definitive agreement.
  • Offtake: Wogen will be granted exclusive rights to offtake antimony products from Los Lirios, subject to the completion of a positive internal scoping study and a definitive agreement.
  • Technical & Market Support: Wogen and XCLR will provide EVR with technical input and market intelligence to assist EVR in developing product specifications, pricing and marketing strategies for the Los Lirios Antimony Project.

This strategic partnership is a significant step forward to underpin the development of EVR’s proposed 100 tonne-per-day antimony processing plant. The plant is expected to treat ore from both Los Lirios and third-party sources. In addition, the Company will pursue downstream processing of the Los Lirios product with the support of Wogen and XCLR.

The MOU establishes a framework for future binding agreements relating to financing, offtake and operational collaboration. Importantly, the proposed funding structure supports EVR’s strategy to develop a reliable antimony supply chain in alignment with U.S. and allied critical minerals priorities.

About the Partners

  • Wogen Resources Ltd: Established in 1972, Wogen is a UK-based global trading house specialising in exotic metals and minerals, with operations across five continents.
  • Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd: XCLR provides financing solutions to critical minerals and metals producers, including miners, processors, refiners, recyclers and manufacturers.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EV Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

