EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

August 19, 2025
EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Wogen Resources Ltd (“Wogen”) and Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd (“XCLR”).
Under the MOU:
- Funding: Wogen and XCLR will engage on a proposed US$2–3 million secured debt facility to advance the Company’s Los Lirios Antimony Project in Oaxaca, Mexico, towards production, subject to a definitive agreement.
- Offtake: Wogen will be granted exclusive rights to offtake antimony products from Los Lirios, subject to the completion of a positive internal scoping study and a definitive agreement.
- Technical & Market Support: Wogen and XCLR will provide EVR with technical input and market intelligence to assist EVR in developing product specifications, pricing and marketing strategies for the Los Lirios Antimony Project.
This strategic partnership is a significant step forward to underpin the development of EVR’s proposed 100 tonne-per-day antimony processing plant. The plant is expected to treat ore from both Los Lirios and third-party sources. In addition, the Company will pursue downstream processing of the Los Lirios product with the support of Wogen and XCLR.
The MOU establishes a framework for future binding agreements relating to financing, offtake and operational collaboration. Importantly, the proposed funding structure supports EVR’s strategy to develop a reliable antimony supply chain in alignment with U.S. and allied critical minerals priorities.
About the Partners
- Wogen Resources Ltd: Established in 1972, Wogen is a UK-based global trading house specialising in exotic metals and minerals, with operations across five continents.
- Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd: XCLR provides financing solutions to critical minerals and metals producers, including miners, processors, refiners, recyclers and manufacturers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EV Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
The Conversation (0)
06 August
Western Australia Introduces Latest Round of Exploration Incentive Scheme
The Cook Government has officially welcomed applications for Round 32 of the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).
In a Monday (August 4) announcement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said that EIS continues to support innovative exploration across Western Australia.
“By working closely with (the) industry and regional communities, we're accelerating mineral discoveries, supporting local expertise, and creating jobs to ensure WA remains a reliable and trusted global partner,” Michael commented.
He added that the Geological Survey of Western Australia plays a central role in supporting exploration across the state, not only as a co-ordinator of the EIS but also by providing the high-quality geoscience needed to reduce risk and encourage investment.
Tracing back to 2009, EIS is focused on “the long-term sustainability of the State’s resources sector and the demand for critical minerals on the transition to a net-zero energy system.”
The scheme hosts co-funded programs for drilling, geophysics and energy analysis. These programs provide financial support for innovative exploration drilling, greenfields geophysical surveys and energy systems projects.
Last October 2024, the government announced that 50 successful applicants were assisted through Round 30. This included the likes of Constellation Resources (ASX:CR1) and its Fraser Range copper-nickel project, and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC:MALRF)and its West Pioneer Dome asset.
Kula Gold (ASX:KGD), who reported a significant gold intercept from the first hole at its Mustang prospect in April, also formed part of Round 30.
Round 31 applications opened in February 2025, while successful applicants were revealed in April.
Forming Round 31’s roster are Wildcat Resources (ASX: WC8, OTC:WDCTF) for its Tabba Tabba lithium project, Torque Metals (ASX:TOR, OTC:TRQMF) for its Paris gold project, and RareX for its Khaleesi REE project.
Tabba Tabba said on July 29 that its pre-feasibility study confirms potential for a long-life lithium mine in Pilbara, while diamond drilling has commenced at Torque’s Paris gold project as of July 28.
The deadline for submissions for Round 32 is August 29. As in previous rounds, an average of 50 companies and their projects are set to be supported by the program.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
31 July
Saskatchewan Shines in Mining Survey, Finland Takes Global Lead
Finland has taken the top spot in the Fraser Institute’s 2024 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, edging out various US states in what analysts call an increasingly competitive global investment landscape for mining.
The Nordic nation climbed from 17th to 1st place on the Investment Attractiveness Index, driven by high marks for both mineral potential and policy stability.
The US dominated the global top 10 with four entries, while Canada saw fewer provinces among the global leaders than in past years despite Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador continuing to buck that trend.
The Fraser Institute’s report, now in its 26th year, is the mining industry’s most cited benchmark of investment sentiment. The annual report combines perceptions of geologic potential with policy factors across 82 jurisdictions.
For this year’s iteration, a total of 350 industry executives and managers were surveyed between August and December 2024.
“Policymakers across the globe should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment,” said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resource Studies, in the official press release.
“A sound, predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies make a jurisdiction attractive to investors,” Aliakbari added.
Canada sees varying success, US and Australia a mixed bag
Saskatchewan remained Canada’s top-performing province and the only Canadian jurisdiction in the global top 10 besides Newfoundland & Labrador. Saskatchewan ranked 7th overall and placed 3rd globally in the Policy Perception Index, thanks to consistent permitting efficiency and institutional support.
As for permitting, over half (56 percent) of respondents in Saskatchewan reported obtaining permits within two months—far ahead of the Canadian average of 27 percent.
Newfoundland and Labrador also gained ground, landing at 8th globally. It had the highest permitting speed in Canada, with 86 percent of respondents saying they received exploration permits within two months. Respondents also praised the province for its transparent environmental regulations and growing political support for mining projects.
By contrast, Quebec fell sharply to 22nd place in the global index after enjoying a top-10 position for the past four years. Though 33 percent of respondents still reported obtaining permits in under two months, concerns over policy direction outweighed its mineral appeal.
Moreover, the report underscores that some Canadian jurisdictions are failing to convert mineral wealth into investment due to poor policy frameworks. Yukon, British Columbia, and Manitoba all ranked in the top 10 globally for mineral potential, but slipped to 40th, 32nd, and 43rd respectively in overall investment attractiveness.
Yukon, in particular, saw 75 percent of respondents report that it took more than 11 months to obtain exploration permits. In Nova Scotia, one of the bottom 10 jurisdictions globally, 60 percent reported similar delays, compounded by unresolved land disputes and opaque environmental rules.
Nova Scotia ranked near the bottom alongside Ethiopia, Suriname, Niger, and Mozambique. While Ethiopia was rated lowest globally, Canadian provinces were the only high-income jurisdictions to appear in the bottom 10.
Meanwhile, the US continues to outperform many global competitors by rounding up the top spots. Nevada and Alaska secured second and third place, respectively, with Wyoming and Arizona close behind. Alaska and Utah led all US jurisdictions in permitting speed: 86 and 80 percent of respondents in those states said they received permits within six months.
Australia presented a mixed picture. Though it has strong geological endowments, permitting issues weighed heavily. In the Northern Territory, only 9 percent of respondents obtained permits within two months, while Victoria and Queensland recorded delays exceeding 11 months for 60 and 50 percent of respondents, respectively.
Methodology and key indicators
The Fraser Institute’s Investment Attractiveness Index combines two main indicators: a jurisdiction’s geologic potential (weighted 60 percent) and its Policy Perception Index (weighted 40 percent). The latter evaluates a combination of factors, which include: taxation, regulatory quality, permit timelines, land access, and political risk.
Permit speed emerged again this year as a key differentiator between top- and bottom-performing regions. In this sub-survey, Newfoundland & Labrador and Saskatchewan were the only Canadian provinces where a majority of respondents obtained permits in two months or less. Across the country, the average was just 27 percent.
In the US, and to a lesser extent Finland and Ireland, strong policy environments and predictable permitting timelines set them apart. Globally, the jurisdictions most penalized in the rankings were those with perceived political instability, inconsistency, or sluggish permitting regimes.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
23 July
Developing Critical Mineral Assets - Corporate Presentation - July 2025
ACDC Metals Limited (ASX: ADC) (ACDC Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce the Corporate Presentation - July 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release

21 July
Zeus Secures Secondary Listing on the German Stock Exchange
Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its securities are now officially secondary listed on the Börse Frankfurt (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)—marking a significant step in expanding the Company’s international footprint and attracting broader investor engagement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Zeus secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A1J8CV)
- The FSE listing provides increased access to European capital markets and a broader shareholder base.
- The dual listing aligns with the Company’s international growth strategy and exposure to critical minerals such as antimony.
The dual listing on the FSE is part of Zeus’ broader strategy to expand its global investor base and increase visibility among European institutional and retail investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading platforms, with more than one million securities from over 100 countries listed and traded.
It opens a powerful gateway to the European capital markets, increasing visibility and accessibility to institutional and retail investors across the EU. It also positions Zeus at the forefront of strategic opportunities in the global minerals sector, particularly in the market for critical minerals like antimony— a resource integral to flame retardants, battery technologies, and military- grade alloys.
Key Benefits of the Frankfurt Listing;
a) Greater Exposure to a diverse investor base, particularly in countries with strong demand for antimony-based materials.
b) Enhanced Liquidity and Trading Flexibility for current and prospective shareholders.
c) Strategic Alignment with European initiatives aimed at securing sustainable and ethically sourced critical minerals.
d) Positioning for Growth through partnerships, supply agreements, and downstream integration with antimony users across industrial sectors.
With the global spotlight increasingly focused on critical resource security and sustainability, Zeus is committed to responsibly advancing its exploration and development projects to meet the rising demand—especially in Europe’s high- tech and green economy ecosystems.
“We are very pleased to announce our dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a move that reflects growing interest in Zeus’ antimony-focused strategy and the broader significance of critical minerals in the global energy transition. The listing provides enhanced liquidity for our shareholders and allows us to engage more directly with European investors who have a strong interest in strategic minerals” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Executive Chairman of Zeus.
Click here for the full ASX Release

17 July
Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) ("Magna Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has discovered copper mineralization during early-stage prospecting at its 40,675-hectare, 100% owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Humber Project" or the "Project") located in western Newfoundland (Figure 1). The discovery of copper mineralization in bedrock is located on the east end of the Hughes Lake Trend. Copper mineralization from surface rock grab samples^^ from outcrop and subcrop comprises between 0.5 to 5% combined, fracture-controlled, foliation parallel stringers and disseminated, malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite hosted within dolomitized limestone and adjacent altered clastic sedimentary and/or mafic volcanic rocks over an observed strike length of 700 metres and marks the first occurrence of copper noted on this under-explored property (Figures 1, 2, and 3). Ongoing and initial field work consisting of prospecting, geological mapping, and the collection of 1,700 soil samples is focused on following up on the Hughes Lake Trend where an 8-kilometre-long anomalous zone of copper and cobalt in soil samples** is coincident with mafic volcanic rocks of the Hughes Lake Complex and associated magnetic rocks.
All soil and rock samples collected will be submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL and will be analysed for gold (30 g fire assay) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ICP-34). Analytical results are pending and will be reported in a future news release.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced 2,377 line-kilometre ("km") airborne geophysical survey on the Project. The helicopter-borne survey consisted of a systematic, property-wide, time-domain electromagnetic ("VTEM™ Plus") and horizontal magnetic gradiometer survey and will provide the baseline geophysical data to guide geological mapping and assist in focusing exploration efforts on the discovery of Copper-Cobalt deposits. This is the first geophysical survey of this type in the area. The Company is interested in areas of geophysical anomalies coincident with anomalous copper ("Cu"), cobalt ("Co"), lead ("Pb"), silver ("Ag"), molybdenum ("Mo"), gold ("Au"), arsenic ("As"), and antimony ("Sb") lake sediment values found throughout the Project area (Figures 1 and 2).
Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank both the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency ("ACOA") for their financial assistance through Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for work on the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project.
"We are very encouraged to have discovered in-situ copper mineralization within the first few days of working on the Humber Project. This important discovery supports our concept that the Humber Project has the potential to host Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper Deposits, and with our exploration team currently on the ground we look forward to assessing additional targets across the extensive property. With the completion of the airborne survey, we will have one of the requisite data layers upon which to base further targeting for similar style mineralization. We look forward to updating shareholders on the results of this initial work program and sincerely appreciate the financial support of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and ACOA through the JEA program.
"At the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project, we have assembled a rare, first-mover, district-scale project opportunity, that will continue to leverage our expertise. We are eager to demonstrate the Project's prospectivity focused on critical metal discovery and the value we believe this Project brings to our investors."
~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Humber Project Highlights
- Potential for discovery of significant Cu-Co deposits;
- Host to regionally anomalous Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, and Sb lake sediments;
- 8+ km Hughes Lake Copper-Cobalt Trend;
- Analogous to the Kalahari Copper Belt, Namibia and Botswana; Central African Copper Belt, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Kupferschiefer Belt, Poland;
- Globally, these Sediment-hosted Stratiform Copper ("SSC") deposit types represent 20% of Cu production* and 60% of Co production^;
- District-scale land package now comprising 40,675 hectares;
- Located within the premier mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland and Labrador;
- Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the Project;
- First mover advantage in a previously unrecognized area of exploration potential; and
- Acquired through staking - cost effective acquisition and with no underlying royalties or option payments.
About the Geophysical Survey
The helicopter-borne survey was completed by Geotech Ltd. and comprised a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer survey. The survey was flown at 200 metre spacing in a northwest trend across the strike of the underlying geology with perpendicular tie lines flown at 2 kilometre spacing.
Lake Sediment Geochemistry and Global Analogues
The Project is underlain by rocks of the sedimentary Humber Arm Allochthon and adjacent plutonic and volcanic Hughes Lake Complex, which is centred on a series of anomalous lake sediment samples (Davenport et al., 1996) that show regionally elevated levels of Co (up to 160 ppm), Ag (up to 0.6 ppm), Pb (up to 84 ppm), Cu (up to 185 ppm), As (up to 142 ppm), Mo (up to 15 ppm), and Au (up to 10 ppb). An analysis of the lake sediment geochemical data via Principal Component Analysis has indicated that the metal suite present within the Project area is likely related to a black shale source, as many of the anomalous lake sediments have low-Ni values which precludes association with the nearby ophiolite complexes to the immediate west.
This metal signature (Cu, Co, Ag, Pb +/- Au, Mo, As, Sb) and geological environment is supportive of the area being host to SSC deposits. SSC deposits host 60% of global Cobalt production^ and 20% of global Copper production* in deposits such as the Central African Copper Belt, which is thought to be analogous to the geological setting of the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project. SSC deposits are often laterally continuous along bedding and contain consistent grades (1.2 to 5% Cu)* and large resources of by-product Au, U, platinum-group, and rare-earth elements. The exploration potential is also underscored by the presence of base metal deposits nearby including the York Harbour and Daniels Harbour Deposits located at lower stratigraphic levels of the region.
Figure 1: A map showing the Humber Project with underlying geology of the Humber Arm Allochthon, coincident anomalous Cu (ppm) lake sediment samples and location of the recently staked Hughes Lake Block.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/259089_270eb151d4c83a9d_002full.jpg
Figure 2: A map showing the geology, lake sediment samples (Cu-ppm) and reconnaissance soil samples** (Cu-ppm) and location of recent copper discovery along the 8-kilometre long Hughes Lake mafic volcanics, Humber Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/259089_270eb151d4c83a9d_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Field photographs of representative rock samples displaying fracture and foliation parallel stringer malachite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization hosted within dolomitized limestone along the Hughes Lake Trend, Humber Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/259089_270eb151d4c83a9d_004full.jpg
Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure
This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a non-independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All quoted soil and lake sediment samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.
^^Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.
*https://www.geologyforinvestors.com/sediment-hosted-stratiform-copper-deposits-the-future-of-copper-and-cobalt-mining/
^Petavratzi, E, Gunn, G, Kresse, C. (2019). Commodity review: Cobalt. British Geological Survey.
**(Galloper Gold Corp.; Fage, 2022)
About Magna Terra
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp.; a precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project proximal to Cerrado Gold's operating Don Nicholas Project infrastructure, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.
Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Magna Terra Minerals Inc.
Lewis Lawrick
President and CEO, Director
647-478-5307
Email: info@magnaterraminerals.com
Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com
16 July
Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor
Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Dell as US Business Development & Strategy Advisor in relation to a range of US based initiatives to support the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project in Morocco.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Zeus appoints US Ambassador (Ret.) Christopher Dell as its US Business and Strategic Development Advisor.
- Fundamental step in accelerating the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project and in attracting US investment and strategic partnerships.
- Mr Dell has over 30 years of global experience in government and business. He served as the United States Ambassador to Angola (2001–2004), Zimbabwe (2004–2007) and Kosovo (2009–2012), and was Deputy to the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command.
- Zeus aims to build on strong political, economic and military relationships between Morocco and the US and provide potential Antimony supply solutions into the future.
The Company considers Mr Dell’s appointment as a fundamental step in accelerating the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project and in attracting US investment and partnerships. Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by both the U.S. and EU and is essential for defence and advanced technologies.
With China dominating approximately half of global supply and recently imposing export curbs, Western industries are urgently seeking secure alternative sources. Mr Dell’s mission will be to leverage his international networks and expertise to assist in positioning Zeus as a prime new supplier and partner in the US.
Mr Dell has over 30 years of global experience in government and business. He served as the United States Ambassador to Angola (2001–2004), Zimbabwe (2004–2007) and Kosovo (2009–2012), and was Deputy to the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command. In these roles he managed complex political and economic initiatives in resource-rich regions. After his diplomatic career, Mr Dell joined Bechtel Corp. (America’s largest engineering and construction company), where he ultimately became head of Bechtel’s operations in Mozambique.
He was also Senior Advisor to Fieldstone Africa, a leading independent investment bank specializing in energy and infrastructure. This blend of diplomatic acumen and business development success – from securing major infrastructure contracts to advising private-sector investors – is expected to assist in driving Zeus’s expansion in North America.
The Board is confident that Mr. Dell’s leadership and network will accelerate US-facing opportunities and help forge new investment partnerships.
“We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Zeus team,” said Mr. Alvin Tan, Executive Chairman of Zeus Resources. “His unparalleled experience in global markets and infrastructure development will be instrumental in opening doors to US capital and strategic partners. This appointment is a transformative step for Zeus, reinforcing our confidence in accelerating the Casablanca Antimony Project and our international growth strategy.”
Click here for the full ASX Release

