Strategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, October 30, 2025 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform and questions will only be taken from Video Webinar participants. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at https://microstrategy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pZb6u-fjTIGeIsNSJlhAdQ#/registration . Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of Strategy's investor relations website at https://www.strategy.com/investor-relations beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes. Concurrently with the Zoom platform stream, the Video Webinar will also be live streamed on X & YouTube, and will be accessible on Strategy's X account at https://x.com/Strategy and under the "Live" section of Strategy's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@strategysoftware/streams .
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. By using proceeds from equity and debt financings, as well as cash flows from our operations, we strategically accumulate Bitcoin and advocate for its role as digital capital. Our treasury Strategy is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. We leverage our development capabilities to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications, integrating analytics expertise with our commitment to digital asset growth. We believe our combination of operational excellence, strategic Bitcoin reserve, and focus on technological innovation positions us as a leader in both the digital asset and enterprise analytics sectors, offering a unique opportunity for long-term value creation.
Strategy, MicroStrategy, Intelligence Everywhere, are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com .
