Strategy and Google Cloud Announce Seven-City AI Transformation Forum Series

Executive series will bring together data, analytics, and AI leaders to explore the trusted data foundation required to move enterprise AI from experimentation to production
Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) today announced the AI Transformation Forum , a seven-city U.S. executive event series in partnership with Google Cloud focused on helping organizations build the trusted data, governance, and business context required to scale AI.
Taking place this fall in New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Sunnyvale, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta , the series is designed for Chief Data and Analytics Officers, Chief Information Officers, AI leaders, and senior executives responsible for enterprise data, analytics, and AI transformation. The New York City, Boston, and Sunnyvale forums will be hosted at Google offices, with additional events taking place at premier venues across Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta.
As enterprises move from generative AI experimentation and pilots toward agentic AI at scale, the consistency of the data and business context powering those systems is becoming increasingly critical. Organizations must address how AI understands business definitions, accesses governed enterprise data, and operates efficiently at scale before it can be trusted to support — and increasingly take — business action. At the same time, the growing cost of AI is putting greater focus on Tokenomics, as enterprises look for ways to reduce token consumption and compute costs while improving the ROI of AI at scale.
According to the IDC Future Enterprise and Spending Survey, 93% of respondents say GenAI and enterprise AI priorities have increased the focus on semantic layers within business intelligence and analytics.
The AI Transformation Forum will bring together executives and experts from Strategy, Google Cloud, and leading enterprises to examine how organizations can overcome these challenges. Sessions will explore trusted enterprise data, semantic layers, AI governance, token and compute efficiency, and practical strategies for moving AI from pilot programs into production.
"Enterprises are quickly moving beyond AI experimentation, but scaling AI requires a trusted foundation," said Kip Amedeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Strategy. "Together with Google Cloud, we're bringing leaders together to explore how organizations can give AI the trusted data and business context it needs to deliver meaningful results at scale."
The series will feature perspectives from Strategy, Google Cloud, and enterprise data and AI leaders, with additional speakers and participating organizations to be announced.
AI Transformation Forums 2026
New York City — October 1 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-nyc
Boston — October 6 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-boston
Washington, D.C. — October 8 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-washington-dc
Sunnyvale — October 14 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-sunnyvale
Chicago — October 20 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-chicago
Dallas — October 22 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-dallas
Atlanta — October 29 https://software.strategy.com/events/ai-transformation-forum-at-google-atlanta
Who should attend: The AI Transformation Forum is designed for CIOs, CDAOs, CTOs, and senior data, analytics, and AI leaders responsible for moving AI from experimentation into production and delivering measurable business value at scale.
To learn more and register for an AI Transformation Forum near you, visit https://software.strategy.com/events
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.
Strategy, MicroStrategy, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
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