StrategX Signs Advertising Campaign Agreement with Investing News Network

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") pursuant to which INN will launch a series of advertising and investor awareness campaign events for the Company for fourteen months starting from January 1, 2023. In consideration for its services, the Company will pay $54,900 (+ GST) cash on or before January 6, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services.

About StrategX

StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to make discoveries in critical energy metals in northern Canada and contribute towards a sustainable energy economy. The Company's property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects is situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The Company's first-mover land position in underexplored regions provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of new districts hosting metals required in the transition towards green energy. Click here to check out our 30-second video clip on StrategX.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director

For further information, please contact:

StrategX Elements Corp.
Email: info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 1-855-STRATGX (toll-free)

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

