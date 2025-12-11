The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Agribusiness Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the funds benchmark index. The index includes equity securities of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from agri-chemicals, animal health and fertilizers, seeds and traits, from farm/irrigation equipment and farm machinery, aquaculture and fishing, livestock, cultivation and plantations and trading of agricultural products. It is non-diversified.