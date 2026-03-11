Steadright Critical Minerals: Exploration Underway, Advancing Projects in Morocco

Morocco ranked 15th globally for investment attractiveness in the Fraser Institute's 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, reinstating its reputation as a premier mining jurisdiction. Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM,OTCGM:SCMNF) is building its portfolio with the country’s favorable mining laws and geological potential.

The company’s pure-play projects, all located in Morocco, include copper, silver, gold and titanium sands. CEO and Director Matt Lewis shared that Steadright is currently waiting on metallurgy and will conduct additional testing at the TitanBeach titanium project, which covers 192 square kilometers.

Work is also being done at its Copper Valley project, and the company is anticipating drilling. A February update outlines that several test pits were examined to verify material characteristics and confirm extraction logistics for the initial phase of testing operations. Lewis said that the company believes it can make money from it in the next two or three months.

In October 2025, Steadright signed a binding memorandum of understanding for the historic polymetallic zinc-lead-silver-copper-gold Goundafa mine in South-Central Morocco. The company said at the time that it would verify and potentially upgrade the historical estimate to a current mineral resource and was anticipating confirmatory drilling, modern sampling and assaying at the site.

Recently, the company also signed a letter of intent to acquire up to 60 percent of SilverLine Mining.

Watch the full interview with Steadright Critical Minerals CEO and Director Matt Lewis above.