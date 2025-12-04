Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") reports additional assay results from diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit target on its Tapanahony Project, Suriname.

Highlights include 22.4m at 2.44 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-006 and 19m at 1.68 g/t Au in hole 25RADD-009. These new results (Table 1) continue to extend the mineralized structure along strike and with depth. The results build on the previously released (NR 04 November 2025) intercept of 64.0 metres grading 3.0 g/t Au (including 33.5 g/t Au over 5 m) in drill hole 25RADD-004. Sranan has now completed over 3,000 metres of drilling at Randy's pit target and continues to demonstrate the continuity, and potential of the 4.5-km-long Randy–Poeketi gold Trend.

Table 1: Additional mineralized zones* of initial holes drilled by Sranan Gold
EPSG: 32621, UTM 21N WGS 84

Hole ID Easting Northing Z Azimuth Dip Depth From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)
25RADD-005 766349 455400 127.9 90 -45 224 73.5 85.5 12 1.31
Including
84.5 85.5 1 9.63
and
98 106 8 1.06

25RADD-006 766355 455370 130.3 90 -45 161 91.6 114 22.4 2.44
including
99 114 15 3.17
including
101 108 7 4.77
and including
105 108 3 7.99
and including
105 106 1 16.43

25RADD-007 766355 455370 130.3 90 -45 224 144 150 6 3.82
and
157 159 2 2.88

25RADD-008 766337 455346 126.2 90 -50 200 138 146.5 8.5 1.77
including
138 139 1 7.44
including
143.5 145.5 2 3.11
   
25RADD-009 766310 455455 134.7 90 -45 200 87 92 5 1.40
and
114 133 19 1.68
including
120 126 6 4.29
and including   120 121 1 24.71 

 

*Intercepts above 0.3 g/t Au with internal dilution up to 5m tolerated.

Widths shown are sampled intervals within the drill hole and may not represent true widths or thickness.

These new drill results continue to intersect multiple mineralized intervals within a wider shear corridor with zones of higher-grade mineralization. There is consistent mineralization within the upper and mid-levels of this west dipping shear system that support continuity between earlier holes and the holes reported in this release. A strong, broad interval is recognized in a central mineralized corridor that is trending along strike from the initial high-grade intercept in 25RADD-004 (see NR dated 04 November 2025).

The higher-grade intercepts reported in this release indicate that there is vertical and lateral continuity of the gold mineralization. The drilling completed to date supports the Company's developing structural model of high-grade shoots within the north-north-west trending Poeketi shear corridor. The 19-metre interval in drill hole 25RADD-009 (see Figure1) is especially important as it represents an additional wide zone of continuous mineralization that is north of Randy's pit.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Business Development states that "We are very pleased with the continued expansion of the mineralized trend at Randy's pit along strike and at depth. The high grades are positive for future development as we continue to expand the mineralization at the Randy's pit further to the north."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/276842_3d091a06142b0948_001.jpg

Figure 1: Plan map of drilling by Sranan Gold at Randy's Pit target with new major structural corridor of shearing, the Poeketi shear Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/276842_3d091a06142b0948_001full.jpg

The mineralized shear zone is hosted in basalt/mafic volcanic rock (see Figure 2) with strong sericite-silica alteration. Oriented core measurements confirm NNW striking shear zone, with slight crenulations and local brecciation. The presence of both pyrite and pyrrhotite is strongly associated with the mineralized shear corridor.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/276842_3d091a06142b0948_002.jpg

Figure 2: Section 455350N showing 25RADD-006 and 25RADD-007 with west dipping NNW shear zone within basalts north of Randy's pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/276842_3d091a06142b0948_002full.jpg

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed and showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. The Company notes that the drill intercepts may not represent true underlying mineralization. Core logging and photography and sampling are completed under strict industry standard QA/QC protocols (Oreas certified reference materials, assayed coarse blanks, duplicates of core).

Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276842

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold
